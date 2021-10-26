Mount Airy soccer finishes perfect at 22-0

October 26, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy varsity soccer team celebrates winning the 2021-22 Northwest 1A Conference championship.

Cory Smith | The News

The Mount Airy soccer team completed its undefeated regular season with a 1-0 win over Elkin on Monday.

Sergio Garcia netted the game-winning goal to give the Granite Bears the Northwest 1A Conference Championship. Mount Airy has won the NW1A Championship outright the past two seasons and shared the title the three previous seasons.

The Bears finish the season 22-0 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The 2021-22 team now owns the following school records: most regular season wins (previously 21 in 2013), most conference wins in a season (previously eight in 2013 and Spring 2021) and consecutive wins without tying (previously 20 in 2019).

Mount Airy has finished the regular season unbeaten twice before in 2013 and Spring 2021, but the Bears tied at least one match in those years. This is the first season in which the Bears didn’t lose or tie a single regular season match.

Mount Airy’s 133 goals are the most in N.C.’s 1A division and second among all divisions. The Bears have only allowed 12 goals all season and have 15 shutouts.

MaxPreps has the Bears ranked No. 2 in the 1A West behind only Christ the King Catholic High School. Mount Airy is the only traditional public school ranked in the top eight.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association State Playoffs are set to begin next week.