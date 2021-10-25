Bears send five to State Championship

Mount Airy’s team of Carrie Marion, left, and Ella Brant won the 1A West Regional Doubles Championship over the weekend.
Mount Airy had five players qualify for the 1A State Championship Tournament. Pictured, from left: Charlotte Hauser, Carrie Marion, Ella Brant, Lily Morris and Kancie Tate.
ELKIN — The 1A West Regional Individual Tennis Tournament saw 16 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams each compete for a combined eight slots in the State Championship Tournament.
The Mount Airy Bears locked up three of those slots – more than any other team in the state’s 1A division – thanks to two top-four finishes in doubles and one top-four finish in singles. This was headlined by the Lady Bears’ duo of Carrie Marion and Ella Brant winning the Regional Doubles Championship.
Mount Airy’s team of Charlotte Hauser and Lily Morris finished third in the doubles tournament, and Kancie Tate finished fourth in the singles tournament. All five girls will compete in the 1A State Championship Tournament at Cary Tennis Park on Friday, Oct. 9.
Doubles
Brant, a sophomore, qualified for the state tournament a second time. She teamed with Olivia Perkins last season and reached the quarterfinals of the State Doubles Championship. Carrie Marion, a freshman, qualifies for her first State Championship Tournament.
The duo entered the regional championship, hosted at Elkin Municipal Park, as the No. 1 overall seed. Brant and Marion finished 15-2 as a team during the regular season and went 3-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament.
Marion and Brant opened the doubles tournament by defeating Avery County’s Abbie Crowe and Becky Haymore 6-0, 6-0. The Mount Airy duo then ran into East Wilkes’ Savannah Sparks and Emily Spicer in a rematch of the NW1A semifinals. The result was the same as the Bears only dropped two games, winning 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semifinals.
Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser and Lily Morris were seeded as the No. 5 duo in the regional tournament. The girls each went undefeated in doubles during the regular season, but never teamed with each other before the NW1A Tournament. Hauser and Morris went 2-1 in the conference tournament to qualify for regionals.
Hauser and Morris opened the tournament with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Mountain Heritage’s Sydney Edwards and Gracie Tipton. The duo then defeated the No. 4 team of Bishop McGuinness’ Isabella Ross and Allison Dennen via walkover.
One semifinal match saw Marion and Brant take on the No. 3 team of Nicole Castillo and Grace Sides of Christ the King Catholic High School, and the other had Hauser and Morris facing the No. 2 team of East Wilkes’ Tristen Blevins and Kristie Brown.
Marion and Brant defeated Castillo and Sides 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the championship round. Hauser and Morris’ semifinal was a rematch of the NW1A semifinal, and the result was the same. Blevins and Brown defeated the Hauser and Morris 6-3, 7-5.
When Marion and Brant faced Blevins and Brown in the NW1A Championship, the Bears won in three sets with scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Regional Championship went much faster, with the Bears winning 6-3, 6-0 to secure the championship.
Hauser and Morris won a three-set battle over Castillo and Sides in the consolation finals to secure third place: 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Singles
Mount Airy juniors Kancie Tate and Audrey Marion represented the Lady Bears in the Regional Singles Championship.
Tate was seeded No. 4 overall in the tournament. She finished 17-0 during the regular season and 3-0 in the NW1A Tournament.
Tate defeated North Rowan’s Eva Lamanno 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then beat No. 6 Chandler Sizemore of North Stokes 1-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Audrey Marion was seeded No. 5 overall in the regional championship. She was 17-0 in the regular season and 2-1 in the NW1A Tournament, with her only loss coming to her teammate, Tate, in the championship match.
Audrey Marion defeated Uwharrie Charter’s Kayla Spencer 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. Marion came just short of qualifying for the state championship by falling 6-0, 6-2 to No. 3 Claudia DeArment of Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in the quarterfinals.
Tate was defeated by Bishop McGuinness’ Lindsey Bergelin, the No. 1 overall seed, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal match. DeArment defeated Tate 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation finals.
