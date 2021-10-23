Drive it! Putt it! Sink that shot!

October 23, 2021

Greyhounds hold pep rally for Berrier

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry golf coach Jonathan Sutphin, right, tells a story about Trista Berrier, left.

<p>North Surry Principal Dr. Paige Badgett welcomes the student body to a pep rally for Trista Berrier ahead of her appearance in the 1A/2A Golf State Championship.</p> <p>Hope Ward | Special to the News</p>

<p>The Greyhound band played the fight song and several other tunes while the student body cheered on Trista Berrier.</p> <p>Hope Ward | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry cheerleaders lead a cheer for Greyhound senior Trista Berrier.</p> <p>Hope Ward | Special to the News</p>

<p>Trista Berrier is pictured with her family at Friday’s pep rally.</p> <p>Hope Ward | Special to the News</p>

North Surry continued its tradition of outdoor pep rallies for state qualifiers by honoring senior golfer Trista Berrier.

The Greyhound student body made their way outside Friday afternoon to see the band playing and cheerleaders lead creative, golf-themed cheers for Berrier. Berrier qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Championship as an individual.

“Drive it! Putt it! Sink that shot!”

Berrier is just the fourth Lady Greyhound ever to qualify for the state tournament. Berrier, along with teammate Marissa Casstevens, competed in the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship on Oct. 19. The event was held at Monroe Country Club and hosted by Union Academy.

Berrier finished with an 18-hole score of 101, scoring 50 on the front nine and 51 on the back nine. Her score was 13th overall among individuals. The top nine finishers all qualified with their respective schools.

“Trista has worked hard over the season get to where she is today. She is a very determined player and loves challenges,” said North Surry coach Johnathan Sutphin. “I know she will play with pride and make North Surry proud.”

The NCHSAA Women’s 1A/2A State Championship Golf Meet will take place Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.