Mount Airy soccer improves to 20-0

October 21, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Bears honor seniors against Alleghany

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy honored four senior players during halftime of Tuesday’s match against Alleghany. Pictured, from left: coach Holden Hurley, Matthew Reales, Noah Hart, Matthew Chapman, Sergio Garcia and coach Will Hurley.

Cory Smith | The News

Granite Bear senior Matthew Chapman is recognized during Mount Airy soccer’s Senior Night.

Granite Bear senior Sergio Garcia is recognized during Mount Airy soccer’s Senior Night.

Granite Bear senior Matthew Reales is recognized during Mount Airy soccer’s Senior Night.

Granite Bear senior Noah Hart is recognized during Mount Airy soccer’s Senior Night.

The Mount Airy Bears soccer team sits at a perfect 20-0 with just over one week remaining in the regular season.

Mount Airy secured its 20th win in dominant fashion, defeating Alleghany 8-0 on Wednesday. The match also served as the Bears’ Senior Night in which four senior players were recognized: Matthew Reales, Matthew Chapman, Sergio Garcia and Noah Hart.

The Bears took 27 shots while holding Alleghany to just one. Elkin Lopez and Angel Osorno each scored twice, and Chapman, Gavin Guerrero, Jonathan Valadez and Carson Hill each scored once. All but one of Mount Airy’s goals were assisted, and that was a penalty kick scored by Chapman. Garcia and Lopez each had two assists, and Osorno, Hart and Edwin Agabo each had one.

Mount Airy is the only team in the 1A division that hasn’t lost or tied a single match this season. As impressive as the 20-0 mark is, it’s become the standard for the Granite Bears over the years.

The Bears finished last year’s COVID-shortened regular season 8-0-3 and reached the Sweet 16 of the 1A State Playoffs. After losing three senior starters from that team, the Bears returned this season and have won 20-consecutive matches for the second time in school history.

Mount Airy has outscored opponents 131-10 this season. Fourteen of the team’s 20 wins were shutouts, and the Bears have only give up multiple goals in a single game twice.

Leading the scoring effort for Mount Airy is junior Elkin Lopez. Lopez’s 38 goals and 89 points both lead the state’s 1A division and are third among all public school classifications.

Including private schools, Lopez is tied for the 51st most points and goals nationwide.

Garcia also appears in the national rankings. His 24 assists are tied for 36th in the nation including private schools. In North Carolina, Garcia leads the 1A division in assists and is tied for fourth overall in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Looking forward, Mount Airy’s final match of the regular season will be against Elkin on Oct. 25. A win would give the Bears a perfect 12-0 record in the Northwest 1A Conference.

