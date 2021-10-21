Cardinals win FH2A Tourney Title

The 2021-22 Foothills 2A Conference All-Tournament team. Pictured, from left: East Surry’s Kate Parks, Hannah Johnston and Kylie Bruner, Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton and Mia McMillen, and West Wilkes’ Carson Ledford. Not pictured: Forbush’s Addison Harrel. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry senior Kylie Bruner was named Most Valuable Player for the the 2021-22 Foothills 2A Conference Tournament. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Surry Central’s Mia McMillen (3) leaps to hit a Golden Eagle attack in Wednesday’s conference championship. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Bella Hutchens led East Surry with 19 kills in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Surry Central. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News The Cardinal bench celebrates a third-set point. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Surry Central’s Katelyn Patterson (9) receives a Cardinal serve. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

HAYS — East Surry captured the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship on Wednesday by defeating Surry Central 3-0.

The Lady Cardinals’ tournament title comes after the team went 12-0 in FH2A competition to win the regular season championship.

“It’s kind of surreal right now,” said East Surry coach Katelyn Markle. Markle was named FH2A Coach of the Year for leading the team to a 22-1 overall record.

“I obviously would not have won Coach of the Year without the team that I had behind me. The senior leadership that we had this year was just incredible, and just watching these girls play is something special.”

East Surry hasn’t lost a conference tournament match since 2012. The Cardinals won seven-straight Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championships from 2013-2019, no tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19, and now East Surry won the FH2A Tournament Championship.

Surry Central started to build momentum against East Surry in the second set of Wednesday’s championship, but the Cardinals were too much. East won the championship match with set scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-21.

“I think that we worked very hard to get to where we are, and to be in the championship match is an honor,” said Central coach Carrie Bruce. “I think that physically we were here, but mentally we were not. That’s been a struggle for us. Our mental game has been up and down all season long, and I don’t know what it is but we can’t get over that mental hump.”

Surry Central, who currently boasts an overall record of 17-6, reached the tournament championship match with 3-0 victories over Wilkes Central and West Wilkes in the first two rounds. The win over West Wilkes (25-19, 25-23, 25-19) was huge for the Lady Eagles after dropping both regular season meetings against the Blackhawks.

Surry Central was the only FH2A team to take a set from East Surry in both regular season meetings. The two teams had just faced each other on Oct. 14 in the regular season finale, a match that East Surry won 3-1.

Central was a few plays away from forcing a fifth set in that match. East Surry eventually won with set scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-19 and 28-25.

“That was a hard loss for us. That hurt, it really did,” Bruce said. “On the flip side, I think it showed them that, ‘hey, you have this ability, you’ve just got to get through mentally’ and like I said, that mental game will eat you alive. I think that’s what took over tonight; there were too many emotions involved.”

East Surry ran away with the first set of Wednesday’s championship match thanks to a 10-2 run. The Cardinals turned a 10-8 advantage into a 20-10 lead, going on to win the set 25-13.

The Eagles managed to take an early 7-3 lead in the second set and stayed ahead until the Cards tied the score at 12-12. The Cardinals’ offense came alive for 15 kills in the second set, with sophomore Bella Hutchens hitting nine of them. Momentum shifted to East Surry and the Cards won the set 25-21.

East carried that momentum into the third set to take a 7-2 lead. A block from Kylie Bruner gave East its seventh point and had the Cardinals fans on their feet.

It would soon be time for Surry Central’s fans to go berserk as the Eagles started chipping away at the Cardinals’ 12-6 lead. Central went on a 9-1 run to turn a six-point deficit into a two-point lead at 15-13.

Multiple Eagles shined during the run. Katelyn Patterson got things going with an ace, Lainey Smith had a block, Mia McMillen had kills and Surry Central forced four Cardinal attacking errors.

The teams traded the next four points after Central’s run to make it 17-15, with the Eagles still on top. East Surry then started a 7-0 run with Kate Parks serving. Parks had three aces during the run that put East ahead 22-17. The Golden Eagles fought back to make it 23-20 and 24-21, but East closed the match with a Hutchens kill to win 25-21.

East Surry’s Kylie Bruner was named the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She was joined on the All-Tournament team by: Cardinal teammates Hutches, Parks and Hannah Johnston; Surry Central’s McMillen and Templeton; Forbush’s Addison Harrel; and West Wilkes’ Carson Ledford.

Playoffs

East Surry and Surry Central will both continue their seasons in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A State Playoffs. Tournament brackets were released Thursday afternoon.

East Surry is the No. 1 seed in the West and will host No. 32 West Lincoln (14-11). The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 16 R-S Central (17-8) and No. 17 Bandys (18-6).

“We have to keep taking things on one game at a time,” Markle said. “It’s always been a one game at a time mentality for us. We don’t look too far ahead, but we have set goals for ourselves. Right now we’re just ticking those goals off one by one.”

Surry Central is the No. 12 seed in the West and will host No. 21 East Davidson (15-5). The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 5 Brevard (16-5) and No. 28 Morehead (12-11).

“I am really proud of these girls for making it here,” Bruce said following the tournament championship. “But I don’t want this to be a defining moment for us.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith