Cardinals move to 7-0 with 55-8 win

Folger Boaz, East Surry’s quarterback, completes a pass to Colby Johnson in the second quarter.
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
East Surry defenders Joseph Grezmark (18), Isaiah Arrington (19), Brett Clayton (8) and Elijah Becker (60) bottle up Wilkes Central’s A.J. Villalpando in the backfield for a loss.
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
East Surry’s Trey Armstrong weaves his way through the Wilkes Central defense
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
WILKESBORO — East Surry moved one step closer to competing for a conference championship by defeating Wilkes Central 55-8 on Tuesday.
The Cardinals are now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with two weeks left in the regular season. East Surry is tied with Surry Central for the top spot in the conference.
East Surry got off to a hot start and never really cooled off against Wilkes Central. Playing their second game in four days, East Surry scored 28 points in the first quarter.
Colby Johnson got the ball rolling for East with a 14-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game. Later in the quarter, Johnson caught a 23-yard pass from Folger Boaz. Stephen Brantley knocked down the PATs on both scores to put the Cards up 14-0.
Trey Armstrong and Kyle Zinn each added 1-yard rushing touchdowns to double the lead by the end of the first quarter. Boaz threw his second touchdown of the night to night to Layton Allen to start then second quarter, then Joseph Grezmak recovered a fumble – forced by teammate Brett Clayton – for a touchdown with 6:40 left in the half.
East Surry’s final touchdowns came on a Boaz 2-yard run and a 58-yard pass from Boaz to Armstrong.
East Surry only ran six plays from scrimmage in the second half due to a running clock. No starting Cardinal players saw the field in the third or fourth quarter.
The Cardinals finished the night with 368 total yards, and 348 of those came in the first half.
Boaz finished 16-of-17 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Allen led all receivers with six receptions for 83 yards and a TD, followed by Luke Brown with three catches for 60 yards, Armstrong with two catches for 60 yards and a TD, Johnson with four catches for 59 yards and a TD and Brantley with 1 catch for 12 yards.
East rushed for a season-low 94 yards but still scored four rushing touchdowns. Zinn lead the pack with four carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, followed by Boaz with four carries for 16 yards and a TD, Johnson with one carry for 14 yards and a TD, Eli Beck with two carries for 11 yards, Anderson Badgett with four carries for nine yards and Armstrong with two carries for nine yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinal defense forced four turnovers against Wilkes Central. There was the fumble forced by Clayton and scooped-and-scored by Grezmak, then Luke Bowman had two interceptions and Johnson had one.
Grezmak, Daniel Creech and Trace Tilley each had sacks in Tuesday’s game. The Cardinals also had 12 tackles for a loss. Clayton had four, Hatcher Hamm and Joshua Parker each had two, and Zinn, Grezmak, Bowman and Daniel Villasenor each had one.
Clayton led the defense with seven total tackles. Bowman, Creech and Beck each had six, and Hamm, Zinn, Tilley and Grezmak each had five.
The Cardinals look to stay undefeated on the season when they host West Wilkes (1-5, 1-4 FH2A) on Saturday, Oct. 23.