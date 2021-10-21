Granite Bears make history

The NW1A All Tournament team included, from left, South Stokes’ Anna Martin, Alleghany’s Hannah Broman, Elkin’s Mattie Wells and Blythe Freeman, Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth and Morgan Mayfield. The Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament was Mount Airy’s Sofia Stafford.
Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune
SPARTA — Moving into a new conference is never an easy thing to do, no matter the skill set of the team. This season, the Mount Airy Lady Bears volleyball team moved into the Northwest 1A Conference. They were competing against schools who they have never played before, but that did not deter the Lady Bears. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Bears played in the NW1A Tournament Championship against the Lady Elks of Elkin. Mount Airy put together play after play to take a three set win (25-20, 25-17, 25-22) over Elkin to become the NW1A Conference Tournament Champions.
This is Mount Airy’s first Conference Tournament Championship in volleyball since 1992.
In the first set, the Lady Elks were able to take a 2-0 lead off of a kill by Mattie Wells. Mount Airy answered back on the next rally with a kill by Amelia Radford from the strong side. Two plays later, Kinlee Reece put down a hard kill from the right side for a 2-3 score. The Lady Bears continued to gain on Elkin until they were able to tie the set 3-3 off of a kill by Sofia Stafford. Mount Airy then took a 5-4 lead with a tip by Kylie Hollingsworth. Just as Mount Airy started to get in its groove, Wells came back on the front row for Elkin and put down two kills in a row. The kills by Wells gave Elkin a 7-5 lead over Mount Airy.
The back and forth momentum continued on throughout the first set. It was not until the middle of the set that Mount Airy was able to take the lead for good. With the score tied 15-15, Hollingsworth gave the Lady Bears a 16-15 lead with a powerful kill from the middle hitter’s position. The kill was the turning point in the set, as the Lady Bears picked up their momentum and went on a three point scoring rally. Reece, Stafford, Radford, and Hollingsworth were all in on the Bears’ win, as each player had a kill for the Bears. The perfect sets by Paxton Reece propelled the Bears past Elkin to give Mount Airy a 25-20 first set win.
After taking the win in the first set, Mount Airy continued to dominate in the second set. Morgan Mayfield laid down a hard back row kill which caught the Elks off guard and gave Mount Airy a 3-0 lead. From the third point on, Mount Airy never trailed in the second set. Radford kept things going for Mount Airy with a hard kill down the line, which was then followed up with a kill by Reece. Stafford made her mark behind the service line with an ace which gave Mount Airy a 10-8 lead. In the second set Mount Airy put down eight kills, four aces, and three blocks. The combined effort from the Lady Bears was enough to give them a 25-17 second set win and a 2-0 lead over Elkin.
If people were questioning whether or not Mount Airy had enough momentum left to take a three set sweep, the answer would have came in the first two plays of the third set. Monica Bridgeman laid down a hard kill for Elkin, but just as the ball was about to hit the ground Mayfield laid out for a perfect dig. The dig went to the hands of Reece who set the ball to Radford for an outside kill down the line. This play set the tone for the rest of the set, as Mount Airy laid out for every ball. At one point in the set, Calissa Watson had three incredible digs for the Lady Bears. Mayfield proved why she was the libero for the Lady Bears, as she came up with a hard fought dig off of a shanked ball. The tenacity from Mount Airy put Elkin on their heels, and gave the Lady Bears a 24-10 lead. The final point of the set came from the strong side off of the hands of Radford. The senior outside hitter put the ball down the line for a kill, which gave Mount Airy a 25-22 third set win and a clean sweep over the Lady Elks.
Mount Airy took home the Northwest 1A Conference championship win, and also had three players named to the All-Tournament team; Kylie Hollingsworth, Morgan Mayfield, and Sofia Stafford. Stafford was also named the Most Outstanding Tournament Player.
Mount Airy (17-8) was awarded the No. 13 seed in the West for playoffs and will host No. 20 Mountain Island Charter (5-14) in the first round.