Greyhounds grind out win over Vikings

October 19, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Garrett Shore (55) dives on a North Forsyth fumble to stop a drive into Greyhound territory.

Jahreece Lynch (3) makes a leaping interception near his own goal line and runs it runs it the length of the field for a touchdown.

Jeff Linville | Special to the News

Jahreece Lynch (3) makes a leaping interception near his own goal line and runs it runs it the length of the field for a touchdown.

Greyhound quarterback James McCreary (12) completes a short pass to the outside.

Jeff Linville | Special to the News

Greyhound quarterback James McCreary (12) completes a short pass to the outside.

Jake Simmons (9) turns the corner and scores a touchdown in the first half.

Jeff Linville | Special to the News

Jake Simmons (9) turns the corner and scores a touchdown in the first half.

Ryan Simmons (5) snags the bottom of the quarterback's jersey and holds on until Zeke Moore (56) can get there to split the sack.

Jeff Linville | Special to the News

Ryan Simmons (5) snags the bottom of the quarterback’s jersey and holds on until Zeke Moore (56) can get there to split the sack.

North Surry battled former Western Piedmont Conference foe North Forsyth on Friday and came out on top 34-27.

The Greyhounds (3-4) went for more than 400 yards of total offense to win its second straight game for the first time this season. North Surry hopes to carry that momentum forward for the last two weeks of the season in an attempt to make the 2A State Playoffs.

North Surry had its best passing performance of the season against North Forsyth. Quarterback James McCreary completed 13-of-22 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. McCreary’s favorite target was fellow junior Jahreece Lynch, who caught seven passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight end Jared Hiatt added an 80-yard touchdown reception, Talan Vernon had two catches for 13 yards, Trevor Isaacs had one catch for three yards and Jake Simmons had two catches for a loss of eight yards.

Simmons led the ground game with 18 carries for 83 yards. McCreary and Lynch each had one carry, and the duo combined for 33 yards to bring North’s total yardage up to 425 yards.

The high-scoring game nearly went scoreless through the first quarter. Each team had empty possessions before Lynch had the Hounds’ first score of the day. With less than 30 seconds left in the quarter, Lynch caught a short pass from McCreary and took it close to 60 yards for the touchdown.

The Vikings came close to tying the game up in the second quarter, but it was Lynch who picked the quarterback off near the goal line. Lynch returned the interception 99 yards for his second touchdown of the day.

North Forsyth got on the board with 5:14 left in the first half, but North Surry countered with another big play. McCreary connected with Lynch for a 50-yard touchdown pass to score with 39 seconds left in the half. Jovanni Flores hit his third PAT of the game to make it 21-6.

McCreary found Hiatt for an 80-yard touchdown out of halftime to make it 27-6.

North Forsyth battled back with two touchdowns in the third quarter. The 21-point game was cut to one possession at the end of the third quarter and tied up in the fourth.

The Greyhound defense managed to contain the Vikings’ top receiver on a potential game-winning drive to give North Surry a chance at the lead. McCreary found Lynch on a slant route and it was game over from there. Lynch navigated through traffic to find the end zone with 1:30 left in the game.

North Forsyth threatened to tie or potentially win the game when the Greyhounds were called for pass interference as time expired. The Vikings were awarded one final play with no time on the clock, but the Hounds sacked the North Forsyth QB to end the game.

North Surry is currently 2-2 in the Foothills 2A Conference with two weeks left in the season. The Hounds host Surry Central (6-2, 4-0 FH2A) on Friday before traveling to North Wilkes (2-5, 1-3) on Oct. 29.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports