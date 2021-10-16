Lady Bears honor seniors

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s senior volleyball players are pictured with their senior banners.

Mount Airy's honored seven senior student-athletes prior to Thursday's regular season finale against Alleghany. Pictured, from left: Gracie Butcher, Amelia Radford, Emma Hawks, Calissa Watson, Paxton Reece, Sofia Stafford, Kylie Hollingsworth and coach Shelby Bryant.

Mount Airy’s honored seven senior student-athletes prior to Thursday’s regular season finale against Alleghany. Pictured, from left: Gracie Butcher, Amelia Radford, Emma Hawks, Calissa Watson, Paxton Reece, Sofia Stafford, Kylie Hollingsworth and coach Shelby Bryant.

The Granite Bears' seven members of the class of 2022 snap a group photo before Thursday's match against Alleghany.

The Granite Bears’ seven members of the class of 2022 snap a group photo before Thursday’s match against Alleghany.

The Mount Airy volleyball team honored seven seniors prior to Thursday’s match against Alleghany.

The Bears’ senior class includes: Emma Hawks, Calissa Watson, Paxton Reece, Gracie Butcher, Amelia Radford, Sofia Stafford and Kylie Hollingsworth.

The seniors helped Mount Airy finish the season strong with a 3-0 win over the visiting Trojans, with set scores of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-19. The win redeemed a conference loss to Alleghany earlier in the season.

Mount Airy and Alleghany each went 9-3 in the Northwest 1A Conference to tie for second place. The tiebreaker went to the Trojans, who will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament beginning Oct. 18.

No. 2 Alleghany faces No. 7 North Stokes in the first round, and No. 3 Mount Airy faces No. 6 Starmount. The winner of those matches will play Oct. 19 in the semifinals.

The top half of the bracket has No. 4 East Wilkes facing No. 5 South Stokes. The winner of that match will face No. 1 Elkin in the other semifinal match.

All NW1A Tournament matches will take place at Alleghany High School.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports