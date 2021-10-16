Greyhounds honor senior volleyball players

October 16, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s four seniors are honored on Senior Night. Pictured, from left: Laneé Kyle, Micah Felts, Carley Puckett and Bella Jones.

Ashley Flores | North Surry Yearbook

North Surry’s varsity volleyball team capped off the regular season with a 3-0 win over North Wilkes.

Thursday’s match served as Senior Night for four Greyhound student-athletes: Laneé Kyle, Micah Felts, Carley Puckett and Bella Jones. The senior girls led North Surry to set wins of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-20 in the regular season finale.

With the win over North Wilkes, North Surry finishes the regular season 5-7 in the Foothills 2A Conference. This puts the Greyhounds as the No. 4 seed in the FH2A tournament that begins Monday, Oct. 18.

No. 4 North Surry hosts No. 5 Forbush on Monday. The winner will go to face No. 1 East Surry on Tuesday in the semifinals, and the winner of that match will compete the next night in the championship match. Both the semifinals and finals matches will take place at North Wilkes High School.