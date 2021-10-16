Lady Cards finish FH2A campaign unbeaten

The Golden Eagles congratulate Jaylyn Templeton (5) after a big third-set block.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Addy Sechrist serves in Thursday’s season finale match against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Katelyn Patterson (16) gets low to receive an East Surry serve.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Kylie Bruner records one of her 12 kills against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Jaylyn Templeton (5) led the Golden Eagles with four service aces against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — East Surry completed its first conference season in the 2A division with an spotless 12-0 record.
The Lady Cardinals defeated Surry Central Thursday to cap off its undefeated streak in the Foothills 2A Conference. East secured the FH2A Regular Season Championship earlier in the week by defeating West Wilkes 3-0. West Wilkes finished second in the conference with a 10-2 record, followed by Surry Central at 8-4 and North Surry at 5-7.
Surry Central (15-5 overall) was the only FH2A team to take a set from East Surry in each meeting this season. The Golden Eagles came within a few points of going five sets with the Cardinals, with East winning Thursday’s match with set scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-19 and 28-26.
Each set was a different battle between and East and Central. The Lady Cardinals came out swinging in the opening set with 14 kills, led by sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens with seven. The Eagles only scored back-to-back points once in the first set at the Cardinals won by 12 points.
The Eagles were able to shift momentum in their favor in the second set. The Cardinals were held to just seven kills while Central’s Jaylyn Templeton, Mia McMillen and Lainey Smith combined for 10 in the set. The trio finished with 27 of the Eagles’ 31 total kills.
East Surry was also plagued by service errors early on. The Cardinals committed a combined nine service errors in the first and second sets, which Central took advantage of to win the second set 25-19.
After the score was tied just two times in the first two sets, East and Central were tied up seven times in the third set before one team could take a clear lead. The Cardinals did so with a 7-1 run behind senior Kylie Bruner’s attacks. East led from this point on in the set, winning 25-19 to take a 2-1 set advantage.
Surry Central’s longest scoring streak of the night turned a 2-1 East Surry lead into a 9-3 one for the Eagles. Erica Coe set the pace with her serving, and McMillen and Carlee Jones placed strategic attacks to build the lead.
East Surry slowly battled back and tied the score at 11-11, but couldn’t overtake Central. A Templeton kill made it 21-17 for the home team as a third set seemed imminent.
Hutchens recorded a kill to make it 21-18, then had an ace at the service line to make it a two-point game. Central committed an attack error then an error receiving Hutchens’ serve to tie the score at 21. Central called a timeout, but the Cardinals took the lead 22-21 anyway.
Templeton got a block for Central to tie the score at 22, then an East Surry attack error put the Eagles up one. The teams traded kills, with Templeton and McMillen hitting for Central and Hutchens and Clara Willard doing so for East Surry.
Surry Central led 25-24 when a service error was committed. East took a one-point lead after Merry Parker Boaz had a big kill. McMillen tied things up at 26 with a kill, but another service error by Central put East Surry up one. The match ended when Central was called for a net violation.
Hutchens led all players with 17 kills. Bruner was next on the Cardinals with 11, followed by Boaz and Kate Parks with five, Lily Watson with two, and Willard and Hannah Johnston with one each.
McMillen led the Eagles with 14 kills, followed by Templeton with eight, Smith with five, Jones with two, and Marissa McCann and Katie O’Neal with one each.
The Eagles and Cardinals may potentially meet for a third time next week in the FH2A Conference Tournament. No. 3 Surry Central will play No. 6 Wilkes Central. No. 1 East Surry has a first-round BYE and will play the winner of No. 4 North Surry and No. 5 Forbush.