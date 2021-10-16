East Surry moving full speed ahead

East Surry’s Trey Armstrong (5) finds a hole created by the Cardinal offensive to score one of his four rushing touchdowns. JR Willoughby Photography East Surry quarterback Folger Boaz (2) breaks free for a big gain in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Forbush. JR Willoughby Photography East Surry’s offensive line goes to work in the trenches as the ball is hiked. JR Willoughby Photography Layton Allen (10) picks up extra yards for East Surry after making a reception. JR Willoughby Photography East Surry’s Colby Johnson (9) shakes a Forbush defender during Friday’s game. JR Willoughby Photography

EAST BEND — Walking off the field following the post-game huddle, East Surry coach Trent Lowman joked that he almost forgot what it was like to have a football game.

East Surry came into Friday’s game at Forbush having not played a game in three weeks. COVID protocol and a BYE week put the Cardinals’ season on hold at 5-0, with the last game played taking place Sept. 24 at North Surry.

Both teams came into Friday’s game still in contention for the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. The game looked to be a shootout from the beginning, but the Cardinals shut down the Falcons’ run game in the second half to win the game 40-14.

“We were a little rough in certain areas, but I thought our guys did really, really well to have that much time off,” Lowman said. “Not only did we not play, we did not practice for nine days. Just trying to let everything settle and make sure everybody was healthy so we could safely come back. I missed the kids and I missed the routine of it.”

East Surry’s balanced offense delivered points on six of the team’s first seven possessions. This includes all four possessions in the first half.

The Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 FH2A) finished with 362 total yards to the Falcons’ 231. East Surry’s total yardage consisted of 157 yards passing and 205 yards rushing. All six of the Cards’ touchdowns were scored on the ground; Trey Armstrong had four and Folger Boaz had two.

Folger Boaz completed 14-of-16 passes for his 157 yards. Both incompletions were dropped passes. Layton Allen and Colby Johnson each had six catches, with Allen going for 62 yards and Johnson 61. Armstrong had one catch for 18 yards, and Stephen Brantley had one reception for 16 yards.

Armstrong led the ground game with 14 carries for 102 yards and four touchdowns, while Boaz had seven carries for 54 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Anderson Badgett had four carries for 12 yards, Lindann Fleming had three carries for 10 yards, Brett Clayton had two carries for 21 yards and Allen had one carry for 6 yards.

“Offensively, I thought we clicked better tonight than we did the last game we played, honestly,” Lowman said. “We played pretty sloppy in the last game, assignment-wise, and I thought tonight we cleaned a lot of that up.”

Forbush’s offense leaned heavily on running backs Luke Bennett and Derek Matthews. The pair combined to rush 38 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while the rest of the Falcons only rushed for a combined 21 yards.

The Falcons only attempted eight passes, and four were completed for 44 yards receiving.

After East Surry scored on the game’s opening drive, Forbush fired back with an 11-play drive that covered 80 yards and took 4:22 of game time. East Surry’s next drive spilled into the second quarter and ended with Armstrong’s second rushing TD.

Not to be outdone, Forbush’s second drive lasted 14 plays and 5:25 of game time. The drive ended with Matthews scoring on a 4-yard run and David Guadarrama nailing the PAT. East Surry started relying more on the run on its next drive, which ended with Armstrong scoring his third rushing touchdown of the day and Brantley hitting his third PAT.

Just as the game started to look like it might come down to who got the ball last, East Surry’s Isaiah Arrington stuffed Bennett on a third down to force a Forbush punt. East Surry started on its own 47 and only needed four plays to find the endzone. Boaz passed to Armstrong and Johnson, then Armstrong put the Cards inside the Forbush 10 and Boaz finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.

East Surry went into halftime up 28-14.

Forbush received the second-half kickoff but was only able to move the chains once. The Falcons lined up to punt, but it was blocked and recovered by East’s Luke Brown. A facemask call on Forbush moved East Surry to the Falcons’ 9-yard line. Boaz scored two plays later.

The Falcons’ rushed 22 times for 145 yards on their first two drives, and both ended with touchdowns. After those two drives, Forbush was held to 42 yards rushing on 25 attempts and no scores.

“What they (Forbush) do on offense is a pain in the butt to defend,” Lowman said. “Once we got used to it I thought our guys adjusted well, and battled and did a really good job.”

East Surry’s time of possession in the third quarter was 2:09 to Forbush’s 9:51. The difference was that East Surry scored twice in that time while the Falcons were held scoreless. Boaz ran the first touchdown of the second half in two plays after Brown’s punt block, then Armstrong scored one play removed from a Kyle Zinn interception that was returned to the Falcons’ 8-yard line.

Of Forbush’s five second-half possessions, one ended with a blocked punt, one ended with Zinn’s interception and the remaining three ended with a turnover-on-downs.

Brett Clayton led East’s defense with 14 total tackles and two tackles for a loss. Joseph Grezmak added 11 total tackles and four TFL, Joshua Parker had 10 total tackles and one TFL and Zinn had nine total tackles, one TFL and an interception.

“You wonder and worry a little bit about how you’ll perform with as much time off as we had,” Lowman said. “But coming off this and having to turn around and play quick, I’m really pleased with what our guys did.”

East Surry continues FH2A play on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Wilkes Central.

Scoring

East Surry – 7, 21, 12, 0 = 40

Forbush – 7, 7, 0, 0 = 14

1Q

7:57 ESHS 0-7 – Trey Armstrong 1-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

3:25 FHS 7-7 – Luke Bennett 20-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT

2Q

11:54 ESHS 7-14 – Trey Armstrong 6-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

6:29 FHS 14-14 – Derek Matthews 20-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT

3:38 ESHS 14-21 – Trey Armstrong 19-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

0:45 ESHS 14-28 – Folger Boaz 9-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

3Q

7:40 ESHS 14-34 – Folger Boaz 4-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

1:54 ESHS 14-40 – Trey Armstrong 8-yard rushing TD, PAT no good