Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Results

East Surry’s duo of Tara Martin, left, and Evelyn Ruedisueli won the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Championship on Thursday.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Rachel Carter keeps her eyes on a hit as it soars over her.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Whitley Hege serves in the semifinals of the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Tournament.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Ellen Bryant serves in the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Championship match.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Katie Butler plays the net during the semifinal match of the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Tournament.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Rosie Craven hits a forehand in the semifinals of the Foothills 2A Conference Singles Tournament.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry coach Alison Hooker was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year following Thursday’s Doubles Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — The Foothills 2A Conference held its Conference Tournament for girls tennis on Thursday.
All seven FH2A schools sent representatives to Surry Central High for the Singles and Doubles Championships. The conference also recognized the 2021-22 Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Regular Season Champions.
East Surry High School was awarded the FH2A Championship after finishing 12-0 in conference play. The Cardinals also received the awards for Player and Coach of the Year.
Alison Hooker was named Coach of the Year. East Surry’s top-seeded singles player, Tara Martin, was named Player of the Year. Martin finished 13-0 in both singles and doubles during the regular season.
Martin teamed with fellow East Surry junior Evelyn Ruedisueli to win the FH2A Doubles Title. Martin and Ruedisueli defeated Surry Central’s Rachel Carter and Ellen Bryant 6-4, 6-4 in the Championship match.
West Wilkes’ Kendall Stanley won the FH2A Singles Championship.
Seven Surry County student-athletes received All-Conference Honors and qualified for the 2A Regional Tournament: East Surry’s Martin, Ruedisueli and Rosie Craven; Surry Central’s Carter and Bryant; North Surry’s Katie Butler and Whitley Hege.
Surry Central’s Karlie Robertson was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Doubles
Martin and Ruedisueli were given the No. 1 overall seed thanks to a 10-0 record as a team. The pair were given a first-round BYE, then defeated North Wilkes’ Sarah Gambill and Beth Settle 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Martin and Ruedisueli topped the No. 4-ranked team of Forbush’s Emma Sorrell and Zaylay St. John in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket was the team of Bryant and Carter, ranked No. 2 overall with a regular season record of 10-2. The pair of Eagles’ only doubles losses were against East Surry.
Bryant and Carter also earned a first-round BYE, then defeated Forbush’s Salem Parker and Katie Starling in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-2.
Bryant and Carter took on another familiar foe in the semifinals: North Surry’s Hege and Butler, who were ranked No. 3 overall. The two Eagles won both matches against their Greyhound counterparts during the regular season and extended that streak into the postseason by winning 6-3, 6-0.
East’s Martin and Ruedisueli completed the season sweep of Bryant and Carter 6-4, 6-4 to win the doubles crown. The win marks the duo’s second conference championship as a team. Both teams will compete in the 2A Regional Tournament.
Hege and Butler also qualified for regionals by reaching the semifinals. Hege and Butler beat the No. 14-ranked team of Wilkes Central’s LilyKate Young and Breanna Hemric 8-0 in the first round, and defeated the No. 6-ranked North Wilkes team of Allie Billings and Mallie Carson 6-1, 6-3 in quarterfinals.
The three Surry Co. schools had three other doubles team compete in the conference tournament and fall in the first round:
• No. 9 Sarah Gambill and Beth Settle (North Wilkes) def. No. 8 Molly Reeves and Allyn-Claire Simmons (North Surry) 8-1
• No. 5 Meagan Black and Caroline Langston (Wilkes Central) def. No. 12 Madelyn Wilmoth and Priscilla Gentry (Surry Central) 8-5
• No. 6 Billings/Carson (North Wilkes) def. No. 11 Haley Chilton and Brianna Whitaker (East Surry) 8-4
Singles
Two Surry County athletes advanced past the first round of the Singles Tournament: Craven and Robertson.
Rosie Craven, who was 9-3 in singles as East Surry’s primary No. 3 seed, qualified for Regionals by reaching the semifinals. Craven was the No. 4 overall ranked player in the singles bracket.
Craven defeated No. 13 Brooke Settle of North Wilkes 8-2 in the opening round. Craven then took down Wilkes Central’s Riley Cearly, who played No. 1 singles for the Eagles, in the quarterfinals with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Craven won the first set of the semifinals 6-4 over West Wilkes’ Kendall Stanley, the No. 1-ranked player in the singles bracket. Stanley rallied back to win the second and third sets 6-0, 6-2 to reach the championship match.
Stanley went on to win the singles championship by defeating Forbush’s Caroline Myers in the finals.
Surry Central’s Karlie Robertson was also eliminated by Stanley, falling 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Robertson reached the second round by defeating Forbush’s Lauren Rockett 9-8 (7-3).
Robertson went 11-1 during the regular season as Surry Central’s No. 4 seed.
The three Surry Co. schools had four other players compete in the singles bracket and fall in the first round:
No. 11 Taylor Wood (North Wilkes) def. No. 6 McKenna Merritt (Surry Central) 8-2
No. 7 Ivy Bledsoe (West Wilkes) def. No. 10 Clara Burke (North Surry) 8-4
No. 5 Riley Cearly (Wilkes Central) def. No. 12 Jacey Ward (North Surry) 8-1
No. 3 Carol Vasquez (Wilkes Central) def. No. 14 Kimberly Whitaker (East Surry) 8-3
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith