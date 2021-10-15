Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Results

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Top-ranked East Surry kept its undefeated season alive with a 3-1 win over Surry Central on Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals are now 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference. East Surry’s past four wins, Tuesday included, came against teams ranked in the top 20 of the 2A West by MaxPreps. East defeated No. 18 Forbush, No. 11 West Stokes, No. 7 West Wilkes and then No. 2 Surry Central.

East Surry’s win over Central came with set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 24-26 and 25-17.

“Our offense was very much in sync tonight,” said East Surry coach Katelyn Markle. “We also got a lot of touches on their hits and slowed it down so our defense could make a play on the ball, and a good play at that. I just thought we were really clicking at times tonight.”

Tuesday’s match served as East Surry’s Senior Night. Prior to the varsity match, the Cardinals honored four seniors that have been with the program for years: Hannah Johnston, Clara Willard, Kylie Bruner and Kate Parks.

“I’m definitely going to miss the seniors next year,” Markle said. “They’ve been a key part of East Surry volleyball for four years and they’ve helped us be successful throughout the years and so far this year.”

The Cardinals finished with 47 kills compared to Surry Central’s 35. Bella Hutchens led East Surry with 17 kills, followed by Bruner with 13, Merry Parker Boaz with 12, Parks with three and Willard with one. Almost all the team’s assists came from setter Johnston, although a few kills were assisted by libero Samarin Kipple.

The Eagles were plagued by hitting errors, committing 20 in the match.

“There’s nothing wrong with us physically, but mentally we’re not where we need to be,” said Golden Eagle coach Carrie Bruce. “We made too many mistakes that should not happen. That’s about it.”

East Surry only trailed twice in the first two sets. Surry Central won the opening point in both sets, but East took over after that and never trailed through the end of the set.

The first set opened with East Surry taking a 9-4 lead. The Eagles were able to score, but just couldn’t retain serve. Central had a sideout percentage of 52% in the opening set compared to East Surry’s 76.5%.

Part of East Surry’s strategy was limiting the impact of Central’s Mia McMillen, who came into Tuesday’s match as the FH2A Conference leader in kills. The senior still managed to hit 11 kills.

“You find her wherever she is on the court and you just be aware because she’s going to get the ball 95 percent of the time,” Markle said. “She played well, and I thought we defended her pretty well…all of their hitters at that.”

A late Central run in the first set wasn’t enough to keep East from closing it out for a 25-17 win. The same was true of the second set, which East Surry won 25-16.

The Lady Cardinals seemed to be on the way to a 3-0 win by holding a 21-12 lead in the third set. However, Aubrey Southern went to the service line and served three-straight Golden Eagle points. East Surry interrupted the comeback with a point, but gave the ball away with a service error.

Jaylyn Templeton, who had 10 kills in Tuesday’s match, started another run with a kill as McMillen served. McMillen had an ace, which was followed by a kill from Marissa McCann and an East Surry attack error that forced a Cardinal timeout.

Templeton had another kill out of the timeout to cut the lead to 22-21. An attack error from Central gave East’s Kipple serve, which she used to get an ace and give the Cards their 24th point. An attack error from East gave serve back to Central’s Katelyn Patterson, who served the next four points to give the Eagles the 26-24 set victory.

Surry Central kept the match going by outscoring East Surry 14-3 after trailing 21-12. West Stokes, Mount Airy and West Wilkes are the only other teams to take a set from East Surry this season.

“When they want to play, they’ll play how they’re supposed to if they don’t let their heads get in the way,” Bruce said. “We’ve just got to be smart with the ball, control the ball, and not make those mental errors, really. By the third set, everybody knew where the ball was going on both sides of the net, it’s just who’s going to come out on top with less mistakes is basically what it came down to.”

The Eagles played with new life in the fourth set. Central and East traded points until an ace from Bruner gave the Cardinals a 6-5 lead that would stay intact through the end of the match. Bruner’s ace was part of a 7-1 East Surry run that gave the home team an 11-6 advantage.

Central chipped away at the East lead and cut the score to 15-12. Hutchens exploded for a kill to increase the lead to 16-12, then Bruner served the next four points for the Cardinals.

East Surry was sure to close the fourth set out after failing to do so in the third. The Cardinals cemented the win with a 25-17 victory in the fourth set.

Surry Central drops to third in the FH2A Conference with the loss. East Surry is in first with a 6-0 record, followed by West Wilkes in second at 5-1 and Surry Central at 4-2. No other FH2A team has a winning conference record.

East Surry travels to North Wilkes on Thursday, and Central hosts West Wilkes the same day.