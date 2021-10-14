Bears dominate NW1A Tournament

The Northwest 1A Conference Singles Championship was contested between two Lady Bears: Kancie Tate, left, and Audrey Marion, right. Tate defeated her Granite Bear teammate 6-1, 6-4 for the conference title.
The duo of Ella Brant, left, and Carrie Marion, right, won the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Title at Elkin Municipal Park on Wednesday.
Mount Airy lefty Lily Morris hits a two-handed backhand in the doubles semifinals match on Wednesday.
Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser volleys during the doubles semifinal of the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
ELKIN — The Mount Airy tennis team took home all the hardware at Wednesday’s Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
The Granite Bears came into the second day of the conference tournament with all their competitors still alive. Kancie Tate and Audrey Marion made up half of the singles field, and the teams of Carrie Marion/Ella Brant and Charlotte Hauser/Lily Morris each competed for the doubles title.
The Bears walked away with championships in both brackets. Tate defeated Audrey Marion in the all-Mount Airy Singles Championship, and Carrie Marion and Brant won the doubles title over East Wilkes’ Tristen Blevins and Kristie Brown.
Mount Airy’s individual wins follow the team’s regular season championship won captured earlier in the week. The Bears went undefeated in NW1A competition, and also boasted the Conference Coach of the Year, Luke Graham, and Conference Player of the Year, Carrie Marion.
Carrie Marion, Audrey Marion, Brant, Tate and Hauser were all presented All-Conference Honors, and Morris was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention for the 2021-22 season.
Singles
Kancie Tate entered the singles tournament as the No. 3 overall seed. Tate spent the season as Mount Airy’s No. 3 seed and finished with a record of 17-0.
After a first-round BYE, Tate defeated the tournament’s No. 6 seed Camryn Shore 6-0, 6-0. Shore played No. 2 singles for Starmount and had a 10-1 regular season record at that spot.
Tate’s semifinal opponent was East Wilkes’ Hallie Younger. Younger, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, was the Cardinals’ No. 2 seed and finished the regular season with a record of 14-2. Tate finished her opponent off in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, to reach the championship match.
On the top half of the singles bracket was Mount Airy’s Audrey Marion, who entered the tournament as the No. 5 overall seed. Audrey also had a singles record of 17-0 as Mount Airy’s No. 4 seed.
Audrey defeated No. 12 Valerie Schubart, an East Wilkes sophomore, 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round. Marion then took on Starmount’s No. 1 seed Caroline Wood in the quarter. Instead of playing a third-set tiebreaker, the duo competed in a complete third set. Marion won the first set 6-2, lost the second 6-4 then won the third set 7-6 after winning a set tiebreaker.
The Granite Bear junior ran into North Stokes’ Chandler Sizemore in the semis. Sizemore was the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and was 8-4 as North Stokes’ No. 1 seed.
The pair went the distance with a shot at the championship on the line. Sizemore won the first set 6-3, with Marion firing back to take the second set 6-4. Marion competed in another third-set and needed a tiebreaker once again. Audrey Marion won the tiebreaker to advance to the championship round against her teammate.
Tate defeated Audrey Marion 6-1, 6-4 to win the NW1A Singles Championship
Doubles
Brant and Carrie Marion came into the doubles tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The duo went undefeated in conference play throughout the regular season and against fellow 1A teams.
After a first-round BYE, the duo topped the No. 9 seeded Starmount team of Adan Lakey and Tania Lorenzo 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Carrie and Brant then took on the No. 5 team of East Wilkes’ Savannah Sparks and Emily Spicer in the semifinals. The Bears’ team won 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the finals.
On the other half of the bracket was Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser and Lily Morris. Neither girl lost a doubles match all season, but never teamed with one another.
The No. 3 Bears team defeated Elkin’s team of Bronwyn Sloop and Adamari Morales 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, then topped the Alleghany’s Kasidy Loggins and Cindy Lopez 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Hauser and Morris ran into the No. 2 seeded team of East Wilkes’ Tristen Blevins and Kristie Brown in the semifinals. Blevins and Brown won the first set 7-5, then Hauser and Morris took the second set 6-2. Blevins and Brown won the third set 6-1 to advance to the finals.
Blevins and Brown took the first set of the championship match 6-4 over Brant and Carrie Marion. The Bears team battled back to win the second set 6-4 and force a third set.
Brant and Marion pulled out the third-set win 6-2 to capture the NW1A Doubles Title.
All six Mount Airy competitors will advance to the 1A Regional Tournament.
