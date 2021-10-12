East Surry outlasts North Surry 3-2

North Surry’s Dallas Raya (8) attempts to dribble past East Surry’s Lupe Chavez (9).
North Surry keeper Jimmy Burnette punts the ball during the first half of Monday’s match against East Surry.
Cardinal sophomore Lupe Chavez (9) tiptoes along the left sideline.
North Surry’s Jonathan Lopez (42) advances up the right sideline against East Surry.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A goal from Jacob Lowe in the 73rd minute broke a 2-2 tie and gave East Surry the win over conference foe North Surry.
East held a 2-1 lead going into halftime. North equalized right out of the gate in the second half, then the teams played nearly 30 minutes tied up before Lowe’s game-winning goal.
“We’re starting to come together on some things,” said East Surry coach Andy Jessup. “We’re getting kids back healthy that we’ve been missing, some of the younger kids are starting to come around and I thought we possessed the ball really well tonight. We’re getting good at the right time, and hopefully we can keep it up.”
The Cardinals currently sit at third place in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 4-3 record behind Forbush at 7-0 and Surry Central at 6-1. The Greyhounds are in fifth place with a 2-4-1 record, and Wilkes Central is sandwiched between East and North Surry at 3-3-1.
East Surry completes the season sweep of North with a 3-2 win on Monday and a 6-2 victory back on Sept. 15.
“I thought we were going to go the distance tied up after we equalized,” said North Surry coach Kevin Shore. “From the first game to last night, all I’ve asked is for our team to compete and we are. They’re getting a lot better, East just made a good play on the ball late.”
Jesus Estrada opened the game with a goal for East Surry. The senior was assisted by Juan Caro on a pass to the top of the box, and Estrada finished to put East up 1-0.
North Surry had plenty of looks at East’s goal in the first half, but either couldn’t get shots on target or had shots saved by keeper Tristan Hernandez. The Hounds finally got one past Hernandez in the 18th minute on a free kick from Edgar Vazquez.
The Cards and Hounds played most of the first half tied 1-1. East’s Lowe finished a free kick placed into the box by Lupe Chavez in the 37th minute to put the Cardinals up 2-1 at halftime.
Instead of getting down, North reversed momentum and scored on a Jair Gonzalez shot from the top of the box five minutes into the second half.
Mental toughness has been a point of emphasis for Jessup and the Cardinals this season. He applauded his team’s effort late in the game to stay strong and fight for a third goal.
“What was a little different today from maybe some other times this season was that we didn’t get down on ourselves after that goal,” Jessup said. “(Nick) Lowery did a good job of keeping everybody pumped up and helping us have a short memory. We kept the intensity up and did a good job of getting back on the ball.”
Lowe’s goal came with less than seven minutes left to play, and East kept a clean sheet despite numerous late shot attempts by North Surry.
Both teams continue FH2A competition on Wednesday. East Surry hosts Wilkes Central, and North Surry hosts Forbush.
