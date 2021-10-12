Lady Cardinals down Bears 3-0

Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps (10) lines up an attack for the Lady Bears.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (4) serves 12-straight points for the Lady Cards in Monday’s win over Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Kinlee Reece (7) keeps a rally alive for the Lady Bears.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Hannah Johnston (5) prepares to set teammate Lily Watson (16).
Cory Smith | The News
Kylie Hollingsworth (21) leaps into the air to serve for Mount Airy in the second set of a match against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry volleyball improved to 18-1 overall by defeating Mount Airy 3-0 on Monday.
The win marks East Surry’s 12th 3-0 win of the season. Mount Airy won six consecutive matches coming into Monday’s non-conference bout.
The Bears are the only team in the 1A division to win a set against East Surry since the Cardinals moved up to 2A this season, doing so when the teams met on August 26. East Surry defeated Mount Airy 3-1 in that meeting with set scores of 25-20, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-19.
Both teams went on to play some of their best volleyball of the season after that match. The Lady Bears won 12-of-14 matches and maintained a hold on second place in the Northwest 1A Conference. Mount Airy is currently ranked No. 10 in the 1A West by MaxPreps.
East Surry went on to win 12-of-13 matches, including all 10 in the Foothills 2A Conference, and climb as high as the No. 1 spot in the 2A West. MaxPreps currently has East ranked No. 2.
The Lady Cardinals wanted revenge against Mount Airy taking a set back in August and came out with ferocity. East Surry only gave up a combined 27 points through three sets to win 3-0 over its county rival. The Cards won with set scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-5.
After running away with a win in the first set, the Cardinals (18-1) only led by a point at 7-6 in the second set. East went to the service line at 8-6 and Samarin Kipple served the next four Cardinal points to force a Bears timeout. The Bears (13-7) ended the run with back-to-back points.
Merry Parker Boaz had a kill and Lily Watson picked up a block to keep East in the lead, but the Bears battle back behind Kylie Hollingsworth’s kills in the middle. Mount Airy attack errors allowed East Surry to extend its lead to 18-11 before the Bears scored again.
Bella Hutchens approached the service line at 19-12 and served the remainder of the set. Boaz and Kylie Bruner led the Cardinals’ attacking efforts during the 7-0 run that helped the team win 25-12.
East Surry took a 2-0 lead in the third set, then Mount Airy’s Hollingsworth recorded her first kill of the set to make it 2-1. Kate Parks recorded a kill to give East serve once again, and Boaz served the next 12 points to put the Cards up 14-1.
Lady Cardinal sophomore Bella Hutchens, who led East with 19 kills in the match, had five kills during the 12-0 stretch. Hutchens finished with nine kills in the third set alone.
Mount Airy capitalized on Cardinal attacking errors to get two points and make it 14-3, then Parks scored on another attack and the Bears had an attacking error.
Mount Airy’s Paxton Reece tricked East Surry with a dump on the second hit to make it 16-4, but then East went on another big run. Bruner served the Lady Cards to a 22-5 run before the run was ended by a net violation. East regained serve and Katie Collins had back-to-back aces to secure the win.
Both schools wrap up the regular season this week. Mount Airy travels to Elkin then hosts Alleghany, and East Surry travels to West Wilkes and Surry Central.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports