North Surry wins FH2A Championship

October 11, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The North Surry Greyhounds won the school’s first Conference Tournament Championship in girls golf on Monday. Members are pictured, from left: coach Jonathan Sutphin, Molly Easter, Gwen Bode, Meredith Hicks, Marissa Casstevens, Bella Aparicio, Trista Berrier and Maleigha Brintle.

North Surry’s Trista Berrier, the medal winner at Monday’s Conference Championship, poses with Greyhound coach Jonathan Sutphin, who was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year.

The Foothills 2A All-Conference selections, from left: North Surry’s Trista Berrier, Wilkes Central’s Emma Nobles, West Wilkes’ Tori Teague, North Surry’s Marissa Casstevens, North Surry’s Bella Aparicio, North Surry’s Gwen Bode and Forbush’s Kylee Brown.

<p>East Surry’s Claire Hardy putts in a golf meet at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.</p>

East Surry’s Claire Hardy putts in a golf meet at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

<p>East Surry’s Faith Braithwaite hits out of the bunker at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.</p>

East Surry’s Faith Braithwaite hits out of the bunker at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Foothills 2A Conference crowned a brand new girls golf Tournament Champion on Monday at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

North Surry captured its first FH2A Tournament Championship by defeating Wilkes Central, East Surry and North Wilkes. Forbush and West Wilkes also sent representatives, but didn’t have enough to compete as a team.

Team scores were calculated by taking each school’s top three scores. The Greyhounds finished with a team score of 329, followed by Wilkes Central at 370, East Surry at 391 and North Wilkes at 397.

North Surry senior Trista Berrier was the medal winner for the meet by finishing with an 18-hole total of 104 strokes. Forbush’s Kylee Brown, who was named FH2A Conference Player of the Year, finished second in the meet with a score of 105.

North Surry team members made up more than 50% of the All-Conference selections. Berrier was joined on the All-Conference squad by teammates Marissa Casstevens, Bella Aparicio and Gwen Bode. The remaining All-Conference members include Wilkes Central’s Emma Nobles, West Wilkes’ Tori Teague and Forbush’s Brown.

Greyhound coach Jonathan Sutphin was named FH2A Coach of the Year for leading North Surry to a sweep of the FH2A Regular Season and Tournament Championships.

Full meet results are below. Scores are formatted as: front 9 score + back 9 score = total score

North Surry (329)

Trista Berrier 49+55=104

Gwen Bode 54+55=109

Bella Aparicio 56+60=116

Marissa Casstevens 59+58=117

Maleigha Brintle 67+67=134

Wilkes Central (370)

Emma Nobles 53+55=108

Ashlynn Landrum 66+63=129

Abbygail Farrish 67+66=133

East Surry (391)

Claire Hardy 66+59=125

Faith Braithwaite 65+61=126

Sophie Hutchens 70+70=140

North Wilkes (397)

Ashlyn Morgan 67+65=132

Allie Diaz 66+66=132

Madison Jolly 68+65=133

Forbush

Kylee Brown 50+55=105

West Wilkes

Tori Teague 58+57=115

Natalie Roberts 64+69=133

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith