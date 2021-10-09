Granite Bears maul Vikings in 49-0 win

Granite Bear CamRon Webster (59) bulldozes North Stokes’ quarterback.
Cory Smith | The News
Mario Revels (3) makes a catch for the Granite Bears and escapes North Stokes’ defenders.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Walker Stroup (21) went a perfect 7-of-7 on PATs against North Stokes.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Caleb Reid (25) changes direction as he picks up a big gain for Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Reece Deaton (4) runs for a first down in the first half Friday’s game against North Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy continued its dominance against Northwest 1A opponents by defeating North Stokes 49-0 on Friday.
The Granite Bears now have five shutout victories this season and have only allowed 12 total points. With the recent win over North Stokes, Mount Airy has now outscored North Stokes 395-0 since 2013.
J.K. Adkins and his coaching staff used new combinations of players in different positions Friday due to various injuries. That said, the Bears meshed well to win their seventh game of the season.
“Unfortunately injuries are a part of this game,” Adkins said. “We have had some players step up to fill voids. These players have done a tremendous job. By the end of Friday night’s game we are operating without three potential starting offensive linemen, both starting running backs and arguably our best defensive lineman.
“What a testament to our players and coaches to not only survive but thrive in this situation. We are hard-nosed, tough football team and for that I am proud.”
The Bears jumped on North Stokes right out of the gate by scoring 28 points in the first quarter. By running just eight offensive plays, Mount Airy scored four touchdowns.
North Stokes received the opening kickoff and started on its own 20-yard line thanks to a Dylan Tilley touchback. Zeb Stroup tackled North’s running back for a loss on first down, the Vikings passed for a short gain on second down then Blake Hawks got the Bears’ first sack of the game to force a punt.
On the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, Caleb Reid ran 46 yards for a touchdown. Walker Stroup hit his first of seven PATs to put Mount Airy up 7-0.
North Stokes fumbled on its first play of the next drive, and it was recovered by Mount Airy’s Camron Webster. Tyler Mason started the next drive with a 1-yard run, followed by a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ian Gallimore.
The Bears forced a three-and-out on North Stokes’ next possession and forced a punt. Tyler Mason received the booming punt inside the Mount Airy 20 and took it all the way to the North Stokes 18-yard line. After a five-yard penalty on the Bears, Mason ran 23 yards to score the team’s third touchdown.
Jonah Bilyeu had a big stop for the Bears on the next Viking possession, which was another three-and-out. North Stokes took the ball back by forcing a turnover. The Viking drive didn’t last long though, as Zeb Stroup had a tackle for a 13-yard loss and the North Stokes QB was sacked twice. Webster and Nic Isom each contributed to the sacks.
North Stokes managed to get a first down thanks to a penalty on Mount Airy, but the drive ended soon after when Mario Revels grabbed an interception. Gallimore connected with Payton Fonville for a 51-yard touchdown pass and Walker Stroup hit another PAT to make it 28-0.
North Stokes battled back in the second quarter. Quarterback Elijah Cone completed a 35-yard pass on third-and-long to put the Vikings near midfield before North Stokes had to eventually punt.
The Vikings kept Mount Airy from scoring by intercepting Gallimore just outside the red zone, but again struggled to get their offense moving.
Mount Airy got the ball back before halftime and scored on a 60-yard Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup.
Reid went on to punch in a 1-yard rushing TD in the third quarter, with Walker Stroup’s PAT activating a running clock. Logan Fonville ran in a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth to round out the Bears’ 49 points.
Mount Airy finished with 382 total yards while giving up just 9 total yards to North Stokes. The Vikings rushed 28 times in Friday’s game, and 18 of those carries went for no gain or a loss of yards.
Of the 382 total yards, Mount Airy had 247 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 26 carries. Reid was Mount Airy’s leading rusher with seven carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Fonville and Traven Thompson each had six carries; Logan went for 49 yards and a touchdown, and Thompson ran for 50 yards.
Tyler Mason added two rushes for 24 yards and a touchdown, and Brison George had one carry for one yard.
Gallimore rushed four times for 44 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback also completed three passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Zeb Stroup had 60 yards receiving and a TD, Payten Fonville had 51 yards receiving and a TD and Revels had a 24-yard reception.
Mount Airy improves to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in conference with Friday’s win. The Bears sit in first place in the NW1A Conference, and Elkin is the only other undefeated NW1A team at 2-0. South Stokes is next at 2-1, followed by Starmount at 1-1, North Stokes at 1-3 and Alleghany and East Wilkes at 0-2.
The Granite Bears have a BYE next Friday, then travel to East Wilkes on Monday, Oct. 18.
Scoring
North Stokes – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
Mount Airy – 28, 7, 7, 7 = 49
1Q
MAHS 7-0 – Caleb Reid 46-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
MAHS 14-0 – Ian Gallimore 7-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
MAHS 21-0 – Tyler Mason 23-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
MAHS 28-0 – Ian Gallimore pass to Payton Fonville 51-yard TD reception, Walker Stroup PAT
2Q
MAHS 35-0 – Ian Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup 51-yard TD reception, Walker Stroup PAT
3Q
MAHS 42-0 – Caleb Reid 1-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
4Q
MAHS 49-0 – Logan Fonville 23-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT