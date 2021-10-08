Three Cardinal baseball players named All-State

October 8, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Luke Bowman (6) celebrates hitting a double in the 1A State Championship Series.

Cory Smith | The News

Folger Boaz (7) takes off for first base after getting a hit in the 1A State Championship Series.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Luke Brown (1) pitches during the 1A State Championship Series.

Cory Smith | The News

Three East Surry baseball players recently received All-State Honors for the 2020-21 season.

The N.C. Baseball Coaches Association (NCBCA) takes nominations at the conclusion of each baseball season to create an All-State team for each public school classification. No teams were named in 2020 with the season cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 2021 All-State teams were delayed since the 2020-21 season didn’t wrap up until late June. For East Surry, the reward was well worth the wait as three players received 1A All-State honors: Luke Bowman, Folger Boaz and Luke Brown.

Bowman is a member of the class of 2022, and Brown and Boaz are members of the class of 2023.

Season statistics for each player are below:

• Folger Boaz (LHP/1B) – pitching: 6-0, 1.75 ERA, 69K’s in 40IP; hitting: .406 batting average, .519 on base %, 23 runs, 26 RBI, 9BB, 4 doubles, 4 home runs

• Luke Brown (RHP/1B) – pitching: 8-0, 1.93 ERA, 66K’s in 50.67IP; hitting: .278 avg, 10RBI, 10 runs, 11BB, 4 doubles

• Luke Bowman (C) – .435 avg, .600 OBP, 26 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 11 BB, 9 stolen bases

East Surry finished the 2020-21 season as Northwest 1A Conference Champions, 1A West Regional Champion and 1A State Championship Series Runner-up. The Cardinals won 17-straight games at one point and finished 11-1 in the NW1A Conference.

East Surry players have been named to the NCBCA All-State team every year but once since 2013.

2021 Folger Boaz, Luke Brown, Luke Bowman

2020 No season (COVID-19 Pandemic)

2019 AJ Wilson, Seth Keener

2018 Kain Kiser (NCBCA 1A Player of the Year), AJ Wilson

2017 AJ Wilson

2016 Tyler Smith

2014 Tyler Marion, Scott Meredith

2013 Drew Wilson

The full list of 2021 All-State players can be found at ncbca.org