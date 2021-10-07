Mayfield gets 1,000th career dig

Mount Airy High School junior Morgan Mayfield recorded her 1,000th career dig in the Granite Bears’ home match against North Surry on Thursday. Mayfield entered Thursday’s match needing 11 digs to reach 1,000, and did so in the first set against the Greyhounds.

Cory Smith | The News

