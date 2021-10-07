North Surry honors senior tennis players

By Cory Smith

The North Surry Greyhounds pose for a team picture after honoring three senior players on Wednesday.

Ashley Flores | North Surry Yearbook

<p>North Surry’s three seniors pose with their posters. Pictured, from left: Sophie Chamberlain, Jacey Ward and Carrigan Willard.</p> <p>Madalyn Edwards | North Surry Yearbook</p>

<p>Greyhound senior Sophie Chamberlain is recognized during North Surry tennis’ Senior Night.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | North Surry Yearbook</p>

<p>Greyhound senior Carrigan Willard is recognized during North Surry tennis’ Senior Night.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | North Surry Yearbook</p>

<p>Greyhound senior Jacey Ward is recognized during North Surry tennis’ Senior Night.</p> <p>Ashley Flores | North Surry Yearbook</p>

<p>North Surry’s Molly Reeves hits a forehand in the No. 3 singles match against North Wilkes.</p> <p>Madalyn Edwards | North Surry Yearbook</p>

<p>Greyhound junior Whitley Hege hits a backhand in the No. 1 singles match against West Wilkes.</p> <p>Madalyn Edwards | North Surry Yearbook</p>

North Surry’s tennis team recognized its three senior players prior to Wednesday’s match against North Wilkes.

The trio of Jacey Ward, Carrigan Willard and Sophie Chamberlain were honored as part of the team’s Senior Night. Ward and Chamberlain went on to post victories against the Vikings, while Willard – who was the Hounds’ No. 4 seed for most of the season – was sidelined with an injury.

North Surry went on to defeat North Wilkes 9-0.

“We had a great Senior Night tonight,” said North Surry coach Jon Lattimore. “I’m truly going to miss this wonderful trio of seniors.”

With the threat of inclement weather, the teams agreed to play eight-game pro sets in both singles and doubles.

“I emphasized the importance of starting strong due to the fact that we weren’t playing the traditional two out of three set format,” Lattimore said. “The girls did not disappoint. No one lost more than four games in singles or doubles. I was very proud of the way everyone played today, from No. 1 to No. 10. This was a great confidence booster as we get ready for the conference tournament next Thursday. It was also a wonderful way for the seniors to finish their careers.”

Greyhound junior Whitley Hege picked up a win in the No. 1 spot by defeating Allie Billings 8-1. Fellow junior Katie Butler added to North Surry’s win total with an 8-3 victory against Mallie Carson in No. 2 singles.

North Surry sophomore kept the team’s winning ways alive with an 8-4 win in No. 3 singles over Taylor Wood. Rounding out the singles matches: North Surry’s Allyn-Claire Simmons defeated Beth Settle 8-1 in No. 4 singles, Greyhound freshman Clara Burke topped Brook Settle 8-3 in No. 5 singles and Ward won the No. 6 singles match 8-2 over North Wilkes’ Gabrielle Royal.

Ward and Chamberlain joined forces for doubles and defeated Royal and Kylie Brewer 8-2 in No. 3 doubles.

Hege and Butler won the No. 1 doubles match 8-2 against Carson and Wood, and Reeves and Simmons topped Brook and Beth Settle 8-4.

The win puts North Surry at 7-9 overall and 4-8 in the Foothills 2A Conference.

The FH2A Conference Tournament will take place Oct. 14 at Surry Central.