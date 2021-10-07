Surry Central tennis honors senior duo

October 7, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central seniors Ellen Bryant, left, and Rachel Carter take part in a Golden Eagle tradition by painting their names on the tennis equipment shed.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle Rachel Carter is honored during Surry Central tennis’ Senior Night on Wednesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle Rachel Carter is honored during Surry Central tennis’ Senior Night on Wednesday.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle Ellen Bryant is honored during Surry Central tennis’ Senior Night on Wednesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle Ellen Bryant is honored during Surry Central tennis’ Senior Night on Wednesday.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Tara Martin serves in the No. 1 singles match against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Tara Martin serves in the No. 1 singles match against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry senior Rosie Craven serves in the No. 3 singles match against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry senior Rosie Craven serves in the No. 3 singles match against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Madelyn Wilmoth hits a backhand in the No. 5 singles match against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Madelyn Wilmoth hits a backhand in the No. 5 singles match against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central honored two seniors Wednesday as part of the tennis team’s Senior Night match against East Surry.

Seniors Rachel Carter and Ellen Bryant were recognized prior to the match and were both able to paint their names on the tennis team’s equipment shed. Both are four-year members of the tennis team, and the two occupy Surry Central’s top two singles spots and No. 1 doubles team.

The match itself had postseason implications for both Surry Central and East Surry. Both schools were still in contention for the Foothills 2A Conference Championship, and that honor went to East after winning the match 8-1.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 10-0 in the FH2A Conference with Wednesday’s win. Central and Forbush are tied for second at 8-3.

Two singles matches went into a third-set tiebreaker: No. 5 and No. 6. In both cases, the player that won the first set went on to win the match.

Surry Central’s Madelyn Wilmoth faced East’s Haley Chilton in No. 5 singles. Wilmoth won the first set 6-4 before dropping the second 6-1. Wilmoth won the tiebreaker by a score of 10-8. This was the Eagles’ only win on Wednesday.

East Surry’s Brianna Whitaker won the first set of the No. 6 singles match 6-1. Priscilla Gentry took the second set 6-2, but Whitaker was able to come back and win the tiebreaker 10-7.

The remaining singles matches were won by East Surry in straight sets. From the top down: No. 1 Tara Martin def. Rachel Carter 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Evelyn Ruedisueli def. Ellen Bryant 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Rosie Craven def. McKenna Merritt 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 Sophie Hutchens def. Karlie Robertson 6-2, 6-1.

The undefeated doubles duo of Martin and Ruedisueli defeated Carter and Bryant 8-2 in the No. 1 match. East’s Craven and Hutchens topped Merritt and Robertson 8-3 in No. 2 doubles, and Chilton and Whitaker beat Wilmoth and Gentry 8-6 in No. 3 doubles.

Surry Central completes its regular season on Oct. 12 at North Wilkes, and East Surry will take on West Wilkes in a make-up double header that is not yet scheduled.

The FH2A Conference Tournament will take place Oct. 14 at Surry Central.