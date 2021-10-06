North Surry victorious on Senior Night

North Surry’s Trista Berrier tees off on hole No. 1 at Mount Airy Country Club.
Cory Smith | The News
Forbush’s Kylee Brown hits out of the bunker.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Faith Braithwaite chips onto the green.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Maleigha Brintle hits an approach shot.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Bella Aparicio brushes off the rain during Tuesday’s Foothills Conference match.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Marissa Casstevens watches her drive on hole No. 2.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Molly Easter takes a practice swing.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Gwen Bode looks to land on the green.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Meredith Hicks keeps her eye on the ball during her back swing.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry and East Surry capped off their golf regular season on Tuesday by competing in the final Foothills 2A Conference meet.
The meet was held at North Surry’s home course of Mount Airy Country Club and was also the Lady Greyhounds’ Senior Night. North’s four seniors helped the team win the meet and subsequently capture the program’s first regular season conference championship.
The four North Surry seniors were Trista Berrier, Bella Aparicio, Marissa Casstevens and Maleigha Brintle.
“These four seniors have been very special for NS golf,” said Greyhound coach Jonathan Sutphin. “Three out of the four had never played golf before August, and the fourth had never played at the high school level. Each of the girls has a great attitude, is always coachable and improving each practice and game. These four seniors take Greyhound pride to the next level and always strive to do their best.
“As a coach, I am proud of these four ladies that have helped bring a regular season championship to North Surry.”
Tuesday’s meet featured 20 student-athletes from seven schools: North Surry, East Surry, Forbush, Wilkes Central, North Wilkes, West Wilkes and West Stokes. West Stokes is not a member of the FH2A Conference and competed in the meet as a separate entity.
West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page had the lowest individual score with 43 strokes, and Forbush’s Kylee Brown had the top score among FH2A teams at 48 strokes. Next was North Surry’s Berrier at 53, followed by North Surry’s Aparicio and Wilkes Central’s Emma Nobles tied at 56.
Team scores were calculated by taking each school’s top three scores. Schools with less than three competitors were given a score of 72 for each person missing.
Full meet results are below:
North Surry (166)
Trista Berrier 53
Bella Aparicio 56
Marissa Casstevens 57
Maleigha Brintle 65
Molly Easter 66
Gwen Bode 69
Meredith Hicks 70
West Stokes (179)
Kirstyn Page 43*
Kayla Fincher 64*
Wilkes Central (184)
Emma Nobles 56
Abbygail Farrish 59
Ashlynn Landrum 69
Olivia Barringer 72
Forbush (192)
Kylee Brown 48
North Wilkes (198)
Ashlyn Morgan 64
Madison Jolly 64
Allie Diaz 70
West Wilkes (204)
Tori Teague 60
Natalie Roberts 72
East Surry (205)
Faith Braithwaite 61
–
The FH2A Conference Tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 11 at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.