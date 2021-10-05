Central tennis defeats North Surry 8-1

October 5, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central senior Ellen Bryant hits a backhand in match against North Surry earlier this season.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — The Surry Central girls tennis team improved to 8-2 on the season by defeating North Surry on Monday.

The Lady Golden Eagles kept their first-place hopes alive by topping the Greyhounds 8-1 in a key Foothills 2A Conference match. Central’s 8-2 conference record is second only to East Surry, who sits at 9-0. Forbush is still in the running for second with a 6-3 conference record.

Two of the six singles matches between North and Central went to a third-set tiebreaker. In No. 2 singles, North’s Katie Butler won the first set 7-5 before dropping the second to Ellen Bryant 6-4. Bryant won the tiebreaker 10-7.

Butler and Bryant also went to a tiebreaker when they faced off earlier this season. Bryant won that match as well.

North Surry’s Jacey Ward and Surry Central’s Madelyn Wilmoth competed in the other tiebreaker match. Wilmoth won the first set of the No. 5 singles match 6-2, but Ward won the second by the same score. Ward went on to win 10-7 in the tiebreaker to give the Hounds their only individual win of the day.

The No. 1 singles match nearly went to a tiebreaker, but Central’s top seed Rachel Carter put it away before getting to that point. Carter defeated North’s Whitley Hege 6-2 in the first set and 7-5 in the second.

The three remaining singles matches were more lopsided wins for the Golden Eagles. McKenna Merritt defeated Allyn-Claire Simmons 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles, Karlie Robertson defeated Clara Burke 6-2, 6-1 in No. 4 singles and Priscilla Gentry defeated Sparrow Krantz 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 6 match.

Robertson moved to 10-0 in singles with her win on Monday.

The No. 3 doubles match followed in the footsteps of the No. 2 and No. 5 singles by going to a tiebreaker. Gentry and Wilmoth ended up taking the win over Ward and Mattie Bare with a tiebreaker score of 7-4.

Bryant and Carter defeated Butler and Hege 8-6 in No. 1 doubles, and Merritt and Robertson beat Simmons and Burke 8-2 in No. 2 doubles.

Both North Surry and Surry Central compete in FH2A competition on Wednesday. The Greyhounds host North Wilkes, while the Eagles host East Surry.