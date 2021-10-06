The best of times, the worst of times

North Surry quarterback James McCreary completes a pass in Monday’s game against Forbush. Zeke Moore (56) fights to protect his running back by blocking Forbush’s Luke Hurley (50). Jake Simmons (9) drags a Forbush defender with him en route to scoring one of his three rushing touchdowns. Jahreece Lynch (3) runs behind North Surry blockers on a screen pass.

EAST BEND — North Surry dropped a Foothills 2A Conference game to Forbush in a rare edition of Monday night high school football.

The Falcons rushed for more than 400 yards to defeat the Greyhounds 45-27. Forbush is now 2-0 in FH2A competition and is tied with East Surry and Surry Central for the top spot in the conference.

North Surry coach Patrick Taylor used the opening line of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities to describe Monday’s game: “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”

“The best of times is that these kids come out and play hard and do what they’re told to do,” Taylor said. “The worst of times is probably that I felt like I’ve let them down. The loss is on me as a head coach. I let this team down, and I let my coaches down. My coaches are playing a lot of kids in-and-out of positions, and we’re asking a lot of kids to go both ways.”

A lot went right for North Surry (1-4) in Monday’s game, particularly in the first half. After holding a physical Forbush (5-1) team to just three points in the first quarter, the Greyhounds turned around and scored on their first possession of the second quarter. Jake Simmons ran three yards to put the Hounds up 6-3.

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch stripped Forbush quarterback Holden Moxley two plays into the Falcons’ next drive. Simmons got his second touchdown of the game three plays later, with a failed 2-point conversion leaving North up 12-3.

Quarterback James McCreary completed 12-of-18 passes for 164 yards through two quarters with no turnovers. After Forbush made it a one-point game on a Derek Matthews rushing touchdown, McCreary connected with Lynch for a 65-yard touchdown pass.

McCreary completed passes to four different receivers in the first half.

“That’s what this offense is supposed to look like,” Taylor said. “It’s a ball control passing game that allows you to throw the ball down the field when people decide to creep up. Then you compliment it with someone like Jake Simmons and Anthony Brown hammering it in the backfield and it’s fun to watch.”

The Greyhounds entered halftime with a 20-17 lead, but things soon went sour for the visitors in the third quarter.

Forbush began to wear down North Surry with its run game. The Falcons rushed 59 times in Monday’s game and only attempted two passes. Moxley’s only completed pass went to Luke Bennett for a 2-yard gain.

Leading the charge for the Falcons was senior running back Matthews. Matthews had 141 yards rushing on 22 carries in the first half, and nearly doubled those numbers in the second with a tough offensive line on his side.

Matthews finished the game with 37 carries for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

“I knew early on that their size would be a big factor in the second half,” Taylor said. “Just like East Surry’s big offensive and defensive lines, they (Forbush) are big. When that size leans on you late in quarters, you look for turnovers or big plays that stretch the score out that kind of help you equalize that. Our kids are playing hard and are playing banged up.”

Forbush took the lead in the third quarter by opening the half with a 11-play drive spanning 6:30 of game time. The drive ended with a 20-yard Matthews TD on fourth down.

North Surry punted on a three-and-out after costly mistakes including an illegal procedure penalty and an 11-yard loss on a sack. Forbush took over near midfield after the punt and quickly scored on a Bennett 50-yard rush. David Guadarrama’s PAT made it 31-20.

Simmons got more involved in the ground game as North Surry fought to get back in the game. The Hounds moved methodically down the field before finally getting into the red zone with just seconds left in the third quarter. Simmons charged into a pile looking for his third touchdown of the night, but instead a Forbush player emerged with the pigskin as time expired.

Things went from bad to worse in the fourth quarter when Matthews exploded for a 48-yard run. This set Forbush up for another score to make it 38-20 with just more than eight minutes left to play.

The Falcons forced an interception on North’s next drive and turned it into seven more points on the other end.

Experience was a factor as the game progressed. Forbush, the defending Western Piedmont 2A Conference Champions, are led by 15 senior players. North Surry, alternatively, only had three seniors available Monday.

“We play on such a fine line because of our youth – and because of our size – where one mistake is critical to us,” Taylor said. “It’s a lot more crucial than with a veteran football team. When we’re clicking, like we were in the first half, everything’s good. And when we’re not, we’re not.”

North Surry did manage to score again in the game. Simmons capped off North’s final drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Jovanni Flores hit the PAT. Simmons finished the night with 16 carries for 81 yards and three touchdowns.

North Surry racked up 298 yards of total offense. Simmons had most of the yards rushing, although Lynch, McCreary and Anthony Brown also contributed to the team’s 97 yards rushing.

Lynch led all receivers in Monday’s game with nine receptions for 153 yards. Jared Hiatt had four receptions for 31 yards, Talan Vernon had five catches for 14 yards, and Trevor Isaacs had one catch for 13 yards.

“Our coaches and players did a great job tonight.” Taylor said. “I’ve just got to get better as a head football coach. That’s not side-stepping it and being cliché: it’s just the truth.”

Forbush ended up with 433 total yards. Matthews and Bennett combined for 50 carries for 430 yards and six touchdowns.

North Surry has a quick turnaround this week and will host West Wilkes (1-3) on Oct. 8.

Scoring

North Surry – 0, 20, 0, 7 = 27

Forbush – 3, 14, 14, 14 = 45

1Q

0:55 FHS 3-0 – David Guadarrama 37-yard field goal

2Q

10:14 NSHS 3-6 – Jake Simmons 3-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good

7:55 NSHS 3-12 – Jake Simmons 6-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good

6:33 FHS 11-12 – Derek Matthews 4-yard rushing TD, Derek Matthews 2-point conversion rush

6:04 NSHS 11-20 – James McCreary pass to Jahreece Lynch 65-yard touchdown reception, Jake Simmons 2-point conversion rush

0:19 FHS 17-20 – Derek Matthews 4-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

3Q

5:30 FHS 24-20 – Derek Matthews 20-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT

3:05 FHS 31-20 – Luke Bennett 50-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT

4Q

8:17 FHS 38-20 – Luke Bennett 10-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT

5:25 FHS 45-20 – Derek Matthews 5-yard rushing TD, David Guadarrama PAT

1:46 NSHS 45-27 – Jake Simmons 10-yard rushing TD, Jovanni Flores PAT