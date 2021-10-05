Central defeats East Surry 4-0 for 11th shutout

Surry Central’s Luke Creed (2) dribbles past East Surry’s Tristan Hernandez (7).
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry freshman Cesar Martinez (19) makes a run up the near sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
Logan Fagg (10) takes a free kick for East Surry in Monday’s match against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central goalkeeper Johnny Garcia punts after making a first-half save.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Nick Lowery (6) gets a steal in the midfield and sparks a run up the sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Central won its 10th match of the season Monday by defeating East Surry 4-0.
The Golden Eagles (10-1-1) improve to 5-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with Monday’s win. Surry Central is tied with Forbush (9-3 overall, 5-0 FH2A) for the top spot in the conference.
East Surry drops to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in conference play. East and Wilkes Central are tied for third in the conference with identical records.
Monday’s match marked Surry Central’s 11th shutout of the season. East Surry, meanwhile, was held scoreless for just the third time this season.
Luke Creed and Daniel Juarez each scored twice for the Eagles, with teammate Jordy Avila picking up two assists.
Surry Central’s first goal didn’t come until the 20th minute, and prior to that the match was mostly controlled by East Surry.
“I’ve got to give massive props to East Surry,” said Surry Central coach Adan Garcia. “The first 15-20 minutes they out-possessed my team. It isn’t every day that happens with as much as we really stress possession. We got lucky a couple of times that they weren’t able to finish us off in that first 20 minutes.”
The Cardinals threatened to strike in the eighth minute when Nick Lowery made a run up the right sideline. Lowery cut back to Jacob Lowe, who took a shot to the opposite corner. Lowe’s shot sailed just wide of the mark as Central breathed a sigh of relief.
Lowe and Lowery each had chances in the first half, but momentum shifted the way of the visitors after the first goal. A shot from Jacxon Gutierez was knocked down by Cardinal keeper Trey Armstrong in the 20th minute. Creed was there for cleanup duty to score his first goal of the evening.
From there, East Surry’s only real burst of offense came when Logan Fagg sent a free kick from midfield into the Eagles’ box. Lowe, the tallest player on the field by a comfortable margin, came close to redirecting the free kick into the net but couldn’t get high enough.
Armstrong picked up four more saves in the first half as Central pelted shots his way. The senior even stopped a one-on-one situation against Creed by charging and intercepting a through ball from Avila.
Central extended the lead with a goal from Juarez in the 38th minute. He was assisted by Avila.
Juarez picked up his second goal early in the second half, again coming off an assist from Avila. The Eagles’ fourth goal was scored by Creed after the freshman picked off a pass in the Cardinal defense.
“We’ve been working on our fitness level a lot in practice and that really helped us against East,” Garcia said. “We were still in it in the second half and were able to capitalize on their missteps then finish.”
Both East and Central continue conference play on Wednesday. Surry Central travels to West Wilkes, and East Surry travels to North Wilkes.
Should Surry Central defeat West Wilkes on Wednesday – and the Eagles did defeat the Blackhawks 3-0 earlier this season – then Thursday’s home match against Forbush will be contested between the two unbeaten teams in the conference.
Garcia, however, made it clear that the Eagles are only focused on improving themselves at the moment.
“There’s still a lot of soccer to be played this season,” Garcia said. “The only thing we care about right now is playing our best against West Wilkes. We have to keep that defensive mindset to not concede alive. Then that puts a little bit more pressure on our offense to score goals and finish opponents off before we get in a tough situation.”
