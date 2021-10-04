Bears blockade Rams in 43-0 win

Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore (15) hands off to Tyler Mason (5) in a game against Surry Central earlier this season.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Zeb Stroup makes a touchdown grab against Ashe County.
Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
BOONVILLE — The Mount Airy varsity football team shut down Starmount on Oct. 1 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
The Bears, ranked No. 2 in the 1A West by MaxPreps, held the Rams to just 41 yards of total offense to win the Northwest 1A Conference game 43-0. The win marks Mount Airy’s fourth shutout of the season, with two teams having combined to score just 12 points on the Granite Bears all season.
Starmount’s 41 total yards came off 23 yards rushing and 19 yards passing. Zack Dezern had 11 carries for 15 yards, and Preston Williams rushed 12 times for 14 yards. Luke Kimmer, Davion Coleman and Quadarius McClinton combined for eight carries for a loss of six yards.
The Rams’ 19 yards passing came on three completions from quarterback Kimmer. Dezern caught two passes for 19 yards, and Coleman had one catch for no gain.
Just as the Mount Airy defense has proved itself one of the best in the division, so has the offense. The Bears average 51.2 points per game, which is the most in the 1A division and third in the state overall. Only 2A Wallace-Rose Hill (58.8) and 4A Cleveland (55.5) average more points than the Granite Bears.
Sophomore Tyler Mason led the Bears with 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns on nine carries. Mason has scored 10 rushing touchdowns on the year and has now rushed for at least 100 yards in half of Mount Airy’s games this season.
Caleb Reid and Traven Thompson each had 31 yards rushing, and Reid plugged in a 5-yard touchdown run late in the game to give Mount Airy its sixth touchdown. Mario Revels also had a rushing touchdown to go with his 28 yards rushing.
Mount Airy had 100 yards of aerial offense to complement its 184 yards rushing. Quarterback Ian Gallimore 5-of-10 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Zeb Stroup led all receivers with three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, and Walker Stroup added a 31-yard touchdown catch. Reid had one reception that went for a loss of six yards.
Zeb Stroup completed a pass to Avery Poindexter to add a 2-point conversion to Mount Airy’s first touchdown. Walker Stroup converted the remaining five PATs.
Mount Airy is currently tied with Elkin for the top spot in the NW1A Conference with a 2-0 record. South Stokes is next at 2-1, followed by Starmount at 1-1, North Stokes at 1-2, and Alleghany and East Wilkes each at 0-2.
The Bears host North Stokes this Friday, Oct. 8, before taking a BYE week then traveling to East Wilkes on Monday, Oct. 18.
Scoring
Mount Airy – 8, 14, 14, 7 = 43
Starmount – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
1Q
10:05 MAHS 8-0 – Ian Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup 40-yard TD reception, Zeb Stroup pass to Avery Poindexter 2-point conversion
2Q
11:50 MAHS 15-0 – Mario Revels 18-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
8:38 MAHS 22-0 – Tyler Mason 10-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
3Q
8:49 MAHS 29-0 – Tyler Mason 45-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
6:07 MAHS 36-0 – Ian Gallimore pass to Walker Stroup 31-yard TD reception, Walker Stroup PAT
4Q
0:45 MAHS 43-0 – Caleb Reid 5-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT