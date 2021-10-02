Surry Community volleyball sweeps Davidson-Davie

October 2, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry’s Colby Crater (14) and Anna Stevens (9) block a Davidson-Davie attack attempt while Natalie Eaton (7) looks on.

SCC Knights Athletics

DOBSON — The Surry Community volleyball team continued their strong play on the court by sweeping visiting Davidson-Davie 3-0 on Wednesday.

Surry is now 7-0 in Region 10 competition after the 3-0 win over DDCC.

“I thought we did a really good job settling in last night after the first set,” said Surry coach Caleb Gilley. “We were able to force Davidson into some tough situations with our serving and were able to get an easier ball back to run our offense.”

Surry opened play by taking the first set 25-20 over the Storm. The Knights rallied behind the stellar play of outside hitter Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard HS), the reigning NJCAA Division II Player of the Week. The Lady Knights took a 2-0 lead after taking set two 25-11, and finished off the Storm with a dominant third set 25-13.

Thao led a balanced Surry offense with 11 kills while adding four service aces. Natalie Eaton (North Surry HS) added nine kills to go along with two service aces, while Lyza Addington (West Stokes HS) notched eight kills. Surry’s Emma Freed (Starmount HS) added six kills, Colby Crater (Forbush HS) recorded five kills along with one service ace and Blakeleigh Goldbach (West Stokes HS) also added a kill for the Lady Knights.

Anna Stevens (Oak Grove HS) dished out a game high 25 assists, while teammate Elizabeth Tilley (Davie HS) added 11 assists.

Defensively, Abigail Johnson (Surry Central HS) led Surry with 14 digs while Thao and Eaton each recorded 13 digs. Crater led the Lady Knights with three blocks and Addington added two.

Surry has won its past twelve matches to improve to 18-2 overall.