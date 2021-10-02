Lady Bears tie for first at NW1A Championship

October 1, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Five Northwest 1A golfers receive All-Conference Honors at last week’s championship meet. Pictured, from left: East Wilkes’ Laci Anderson, Mount Airy’s Morgan Hiatt and Sydney Seagraves, Alleghany’s Elizabeth Collins and South Stokes’ Haley Tyndall.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — The Northwest 1A Conference held its championship meet Sept. 29 at Hemlock Golf Club.

Mount Airy and South Stokes tied for the team conference title with combined scores of 170 strokes. Team scores consisted of each school’s top three individual performances.

East Wilkes’ Laci Anderson was named NW1A Conference Player of the Year with a low score of 44 in Wednesday’s meet. Anderson had the top score at each conference meet this season.

Mount Airy senior Morgan Hiatt finished second in the meet with a score of 50, and South Stokes freshman Haley Tyndall took third with a score of 52.

Five players received All-Conference Honors following the meet: Anderson, Hiatt, Tyndall, Mount Airy’s Sydney Seagraves and Alleghany’s Elizabeth Collins.

Full NW1A Championship results are below:

Mount Airy

Team Score 170

Morgan Hiatt 50

Sydney Seagraves 59

Avery Pace 61

South Stokes

Team Score 170

Haley Tyndall 52

Eve Hall 59

Whitney Spencer 59

Joh’Niyah Lowery 60

Victoria Smith 62

East Wilkes

Laci Anderson 44

North Stokes

Grace Hernandez 62

Alleghany

Elizabeth Collins 61

Elkin

Team Score 176

A. Thomas 57

M. Bledsoe 59

L. Sidden 60

*Elkin’s roster was not available at the time of publication