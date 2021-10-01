Golden Eagles shine on Senior Night

Golden Eagle senior Mia McMillen is honored prior to Surry Central’s Senior Night match against Elkin.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle senior Jaylyn Templeton is honored prior to Surry Central’s Senior Night match against Elkin.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle senior Katelyn Patterson is honored prior to Surry Central’s Senior Night match against Elkin.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle senior Carlee Jones is honored prior to Surry Central’s Senior Night match against Elkin.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle senior Lainey Smith is honored prior to Surry Central’s Senior Night match against Elkin.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Two teams that each had retribution in mind met on the volleyball court Thursday.
Surry Central is the No. 8 ranked team in the MaxPreps 2A West poll. The Eagles got as high as No. 1 in the rankings, but recently dropped three consecutive matches. Elkin is ranked No. 3 in the 1A West and only lost one match coming into Thursday, and that was earlier in the season to Surry Central.
The Golden Eagles got back on track with a 3-0 win (25-7, 25-14, 25-20) over the visiting Buckin’ Elks.
Thursday’s match also served as Surry Central’s Senior Night. Five senior student-athletes were honored before the match: Mia McMillen, Jaylyn Templeton, Katelyn Patterson, Carlee Jones and Lainey Smith.
Central coach Carrie Bruce called this group of seniors special in that they’ve been part of the varsity volleyball program for most of their time at Surry Central.
“The passion that they have for the game shows,” Bruce said. “They have worked hard throughout their volleyball careers, and some of them will continue their career so I wish them the best of luck in that.
“I’m proud of the accomplishments that they’ve accumulated over the years. Especially the last two years, having to battle through a COVID season and then coming back this season strong. They’re really making their season for them.”
The Eagles wasted little time warming up in the match. Central had a sideout percentage of 87.5% in the first set to Elkin’s 25%. The Eagles had nine kills, and they did so without committing a single attacking error. Elkin was held to just four kills in the opening set.
Surry Central (12-4) opened with a 10-3 advantage. Elkin’s offense had bright spots with junior Mattie Wells picking up a pair of kills, but the Elks only scored back-to-back points one time.
A kill from Templeton made it 14-5 and gave Patterson the serve. Patterson served the next nine points, including five aces, to put the Eagles up 23-5 before finishing off the set 25-7.
Elkin (13-2) fired back by taking a 5-1 lead in the second set. Central battled back with kills from McMillen and Marissa McCann, but Elkin extended its lead after a well-placed attack from Margaret Freeman. The score was tied at 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8 before kills from Wells and Madison Mauldin put Elkin up 12-9.
A kill from Jones put McCann at the service line. She served the Eagles to a 14-12 advantage before committing a service error. McMillen picked up a block on the next point to start a 6-0 run for Surry Central.
The Eagles ended up going on a 16-2 run to close the second set with a 25-14 win. McMillen, who finished with a team-high 19 kills, had 10 in the second set alone.
The lead only changed hands twice in the third set and both took place in the first seven points. Central started up 2-0, dropped the next three points, then scored two more to gain the lead they would not surrender for the remainder of the match. Elkin did manage to tie the score at 4-4, 5-5, 15-15, 17-17 and 20-20.
The teams combined for 12 attacking errors in a scrappy third set. Surry Central was able to sideout on 61.9% of Elkin serves, while Elkin’s sideout percentage was an even 50 percent.
Neither team scored more than three consecutive points in the third set until the end. The score was tied 20-20, then Central gained serve on an Elkin net violation. Templeton served the next four points for Central to win the set 25-20.
“It goes to show that when they set their mind to something they’re going to do it,” Bruce said on the 3-0 win. “They really wanted this match because, and I’ll be completely honest, we’ve struggled the past couple of matches with resilience and mental toughness. I think they were done with that.
“I’m proud of them for having that mental toughness throughout this match – from the time that we started to the time that we ended.”
McMillen led the Eagles with 19 kills, which sets a new career high for a three-set match. Templeton was next with four kills, followed by McCann, Smith and Katie O’Neal with two each and Jones with one.
Templeton had 16 of the team’s 29 assists. Aubrey Southern picked up 10, and Smith, Patterson and Erica Coe each had one.
Surry Central resumes Foothills 2A Conference play by traveling to Forbush on Oct. 5. Elkin jumps back into Northwest 1A Conference competition the same day against Starmount.