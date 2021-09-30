Central keeps clean sheet against North Surry

Surry Central’s Alex Padilla (13) and North Surry’s Victor Martinez (48) challenge for possession.
Cory Smith
North Surry’s Edgar Vazquez (44) looks to turn upfield while being defended by Surry Central’s Jordy Avila (6).
Cory Smith
Golden Eagle Daniel Juarez (9) and Greyhound Hector Hernandez (10) battle for a header.
Cory Smith
Surry Central’s Jacob Edmonds (23) crosses a ball into the North Surry 18-yard box.
Cory Smith
No more goals.
A simple three-word mantra was Surry Central’s motivation after losing its season opener in August. So far, the Golden Eagles have stayed true to their word.
Surry Central defeated North Surry 6-0 on Wednesday to improve to 9-1-1 on the season. The Eagles, now ranked No. 5 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, have not conceded a single goal in the 10 matches since August 19.
“Our defense is gelling,” said Central coach Adan Garcia. “Both my captains just happen to play on the defensive side and I’ve praised them before.”
Junior Eli Gonzalez and senior Johnny Garcia are both multi-year starters for the Eagles. Both players, along with teammate Tino Martinez, were named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association All-Region team last season.
“Johnny played his first year under (former Central coach Blake) Roth,” Coach Garcia said. “Roth set him straight right from the beginning, and then from then on he picked up on everything that Roth told him. Eli came in the following year and they gelled. They know what it takes to not concede a goal, and when they execute what they know they’re capable of this is the result.”
Wednesday’s match was the final game of North Surry’s toughest three-game stretch of the season. The Greyhounds (3-6, 1-3 FH2A) last three matches were against Forbush, Mount Airy and Surry Central. Forbush (8-3, 4-0 FH2A) and Central (9-1-1, 4-0 FH2A) are both ranked in the top 10 of the 2A West, and Mount Airy (13-0, 4-0 Northwest 1A) is the top-ranked team in the 1A West.
“North Surry is getting better,” said Greyhound coach Kevin Shore. “We played a very talented Surry Central team tonight. We gave up three goals in the first half, and two of those were just fantastic strikes on their part. It wasn’t a bad first half of soccer – there’s obviously some things we could’ve done better – but we just played a really good team.”
North Surry struggled to capitalize on its opportunities in the first half, while Central put three into the back of the net. Tino Martinez scored the opening goal unassisted, Alex Padilla netted the second off a corner kick and Daniel Juarez converted the third on an assist from Gonzalez.
Just as the defense has shined this season, Surry Central’s offense has delivered on the other side of the field. The Eagles have scored 30 goals in their past 10 matches.
“It’s taken us a bit to get going,” Coach Garcia said. “On average, I think we shoot five times before we score our first goal. But, it’s part of the game. Once you get that first one, the second one just falls down, and then the third and so on. I think two of my guys scored two goals today, so I’m happy about that. They’re tallying them up and gaining confidence.”
As the second half opened, it was North Surry that took the opening shot. Edwin Villegas sent a 30-yard screamer at the Eagles’ net in the first minute of the half, but it was saved by Johnny Garcia.
From there, almost every remaining shot came from Surry Central. It took the Eagles just three shots to extend the lead to 4-0.
Luke Creed had a shot blocked out of bounds by North keeper Jimmy Burnette in the 45th minute. Chris Nava took the corner kick for the Eagles and sprinted into the box after sending a cross to Creed. Creed’s shot was once again deflected by Burnette, but this time Nava was there to clean it up for the goal.
Surry Central’s back line stayed pressed up to keep extra pressure on the Greyhound midfield and defense. North managed a counterattack in the 55th minute that made it deep into the Eagles’ defensive third. Hector Hernandez started the counter out of the back with a pass to Villegas, who sent a through ball to Salvador Rodriguez up the right sideline.
Rodriguez found a streaking Dallas Raya in the center, but Raya couldn’t get a shot before the ball was cleared by Gonzalez. It wasn’t long after that Central’s Nava scored off a throw-in from Jacob Edmonds to make it 5-0.
“We were flustered in midfield because we weren’t getting some of the opportunities we might usually get,” Shore said. “One thing we’ve got to work on is getting mentally tough.”
Surry Central scored the final goal of the evening in the 71st minute. Gonzalez floated a free kick from midfield over the Hounds’ back line for Juarez to head in. Juarez and Nava each had two goals in the match, with Martinez and Padilla each scoring one.
Central looks to extend its streak on Oct. 4 when the Eagles go on the road to face East Surry (5-5, 3-2 FH2A).
The Greyhounds look to end their four-match skid by traveling to North Wilkes (2-7-1, 0-5 FH2A) on Oct. 4.
“We’ve been getting better each game and that’s all we can ask,” Shore said. “We’ve got a good group of kids that work really hard, we’ve just ran into some good teams. We’re going to win some, and we’re going to lose some. My goal for every game is to compete and keep improving.”