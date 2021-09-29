Cardinals survive scrap with Greyhounds

Said Badgett (5) hits an attack on the run for the Lady Greyhounds.
Cory Smith | The News
Bella Hutchens (10) hemmers an East Surry attack down the sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Aniya Joyce (10) leaps to hit an attack for the Lady Hounds.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry middle hitter Clara Willard (18) places an attack past North Surry’s Khloe Bennett (14).
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Micah Felts receives an East Surry serve during Tuesday’s match.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry overcame a resilient North Surry squad on Tuesday to improve to 14-0 on the season.
The Cardinals won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21 without ever trailing. North Surry put everything together in the third and, despite having just eight players available, led for most of the set. East Surry battled back from a six-point deficit with a 15-6 run in the third set, securing the win 25-19.
East Surry, ranked No. 1 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, moves forward as the top team in the Foothills 2A Conference standings with an 8-0 record. West Wilkes is in second with a 7-1 conference record, and Surry Central is third with a conference record of 5-3.
North Surry sits at fourth in the FH2A standings with a 3-5 record. The Greyhounds drop to 4-11 on the season with Tuesday’s loss that broke the team’s first win-streak of the season.
Various Greyhound players had to miss time throughout the season, and Tuesday was no exception. North Surry came into the match with nine available players, with two of the players sidelined making up half of the team’s seniors. That number went down to eight players after one left the match due to injury and did not return.
East Surry set the tone in the first set with an all-out offensive assault. Kylie Bruner, Bella Hutchens and Merry Parker Boaz hit a combined 13 kills in the opening set. East held an 8-5 lead before scoring six-straight behind Bruner’s serve.
North put a string of points together to make it 16-9, but East countered with five more points to go up 21-9. The Hounds did manage to score nine of the final 14 points in the first set, but it was too little too late as kills from Hutchens and Bruner gave East the win 25-18.
The second set saw East Surry get off to a 12-5 start. Tides began to turn on a Cardinal service error, then Greyhound sophomore Callie Robertson picked up a service ace. Khloe Bennett followed with a kill, then Aniya Joyce had blocks on three-straight points.
East Surry scored two points then gave serve back to North on a net violation. Robertson, Micah Felts and Bella Jones kept rallies alive for Joyce and Kyra Stanley to finish off on the front row.
North picked up momentum in the second set, but never could take the lead. The score was close at 15-14, 18-16, 19-17 and 20-18, but East held on the entire set. A late push by the Cards gave the home team the set victory 25-21.
It was the Greyhounds’ turn to start a set strong in the third. North Surry took a 7-2 lead by scoring twice on Joyce kills, twice on Joyce blocks, once on a Stanley kill, and then on an East Surry net violation and attack error.
The Cardinals came out of a timeout and took over serve. Hutchens got the East Surry offense moving to cut the lead to one at 10-9. North Surry went on another run to go up 15-10, but then momentum would shift decisively in the Cards’ favor.
A North Surry service error put Boaz at the service line for East. The freshman helped cut the lead to 15-14 before Joyce recorded a kill. Another North Surry service error gave the ball to Kate Parks to serve East to a 19-16 advantage.
The Greyhound capitalized on a kill from Robertson and an East Surry attack error to make it a one-point game, but another service error cost North Surry. Hutchens served the next five points to lead East Surry to a 25-19 set victory.
