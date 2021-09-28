Golden Eagles overcome Wilkes Central 38-30

Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
DOBSON — Surry Central gutted out a win over Wilkes Central on Friday to move to 2-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference.
The Golden Eagles recorded a season-high 359 total yards in a 38-30 win over the Eagles from Wilkes County. Surry Central surpassed 300 yards rushing for the second time this season Karson Crouse’s 226-yard performance. Crouse, a senior, also scored two rushing touchdowns while recording career highs in yards rushing and carries (20).
Crouse’s first touchdown run was a part of an all-Surry Central first quarter. The senior punched in a touchdown with 8:33 on the clock, and Jacob Edmonds nailed the PAT to put the team up 7-0.
Just over a minute later, fellow Golden Eagle senior Memphis Bolatto picked off Wilkes Central’s quarterback and ran 45 yards to score a pick-6. Edmonds’ PAT made it 14-0.
Surry Central followed by forcing a turnover on downs and putting three more points on the board in the form of an Edmonds 37-yard field goal.
Wilkes Central had its first score with 9:41 left in the second quarter. Running back Aydan Bynum got the touchdown and 2-point conversion for Wilkes Central to cut the lead to 17-8.
Each team scored again in the second quarter to make it 23-14 at the half. Surry Central quarterback Avery Wilmoth connected with Dakota Mills for a 42-yard touchdown reception, but the PAT was no good. Wilkes responded with a 5-yard rushing TD late in the quarter. Their 2-point conversion was no good to make it a nine-point game at the midpoint.
Wilkes Central’s Malachi Rucker caught a short pass near midfield and took it all the way to the end zone with 9:46 left in the third quarter. The Wilkes Eagles converted the 2-point conversion to make it a 23-22 game.
Surry Central was picked off by Wilkes Central, but then Bolatto gave the Golden Eagles possession once again with his second interception of the night. Crouse originally scored on an 11-yard run, but it was called back due to a penalty on Surry.
Wilmoth then called his own number on fourth down to score on a short run Edmonds’ kick split the uprights. Wilkes Central had a quick TD and 2-point conversion to tie the game at 30-30.
Crouse picked up his second rushing touchdown of the night in what proved to be the decisive score. The Golden Eagles successfully executed a faked PAT and scored the 2-point conversion to go up 38-30.
Surry Central had a chance to extend the lead with another Crouse TD, but it was called back due to penalty flag. Disaster nearly struck when the Golden Eagles lost a fumble, but the defense kept Wilkes Central from scoring to keep the win alive.
Behind Crouse’s 20 carries for 226 yards, Wilmoth was next with 12 carries for 34 yards, followed by Logan Priddy with eight carries for 29 yards, Dante Watson with two carries for 11 yards and Mills with one carry for two yards.
Wilmoth completed 2-of-8 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Both passes went to Mills.
Priddy led the Golden Eagle defense with 14 total tackles, including two tackles for a loss and one sack. Andres Gonzalez also picked up a sack in the win, and Crouse, Kade Norman and Mason Cox each had tackles for a loss.
Crouse was just behind Priddy with 13 total tackles. Norman had 11, and Bolatto had eight to go with his two interceptions. Mills, Gonzalez, Enoc Lopez and Graden Spurlin each had six tackles against Wilkes Central.
Surry Central (3-2, 2-0 FH2A) takes a break from conference play next week by travelling to Elkin (3-1) on Oct. 1.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith