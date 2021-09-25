Hounds add seven to Hall of Fame

North Surry High School recognized its Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 inductees of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame prior to Friday’s home football game against East Surry. Pictured, from left: Joe Simmons (‘90), Malaya Johnson (‘14), Alex Cooke (‘14), Alicia Wallace Henson (08’), Jimmy George (‘89) and Marcus Allen (‘88). Not pictured is Taylor Coalson (‘12).

Hope Ward | Special to the News

North Surry High School recognized seven new members of its Athletic Hall of Fame prior to Friday’s football game.

The Class of 2020 includes: Marcus Allen (‘88), Jimmy George (‘89), Alicia Wallace Henson (08’) and Taylor Coalson (‘12).

The Class of 2021 includes: Joe Simmons (‘90), Malaya Johnson (‘14) and Alex Cooke (‘14).

