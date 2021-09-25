No. 1 Mount Airy smashes Starmount 9-0

September 25, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Ella Brant hits a backhand in the No. 1 doubles match against Starmount.

Kancie Tate uses both hands to put away a point in No. 2 doubles.

Cory Smith | The News

Kancie Tate uses both hands to put away a point in No. 2 doubles.

Mount Airy No. 1 seed Carrie Marion winds up for a powerful forehand.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy No. 1 seed Carrie Marion winds up for a powerful forehand.

Audrey Marion grins as she hits a backhand against Starmount on Thursday.

Cory Smith | The News

Audrey Marion grins as she hits a backhand against Starmount on Thursday.

The top-ranked Lady Bears improved to 12-0 on the season with a 9-0 win over Starmount on Thursday.

The win over the Rams is Mount Airy’s eighth victory of the season in which the Bears didn’t drop a single match. Mount Airy has only lost seven individual matches all season (five singles, two doubles) and only one was against a fellow Northwest 1A Conference teams.

The Bears, ranked No. 1 in the state’s 1A division by the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association, lead the NW1A Conference with an 8-0 record. East Wilkes is second at 6-2, with both losses coming to Mount Airy, followed by Elkin at 4-3, North Stokes at 3-3, Starmount at 2-4, Alleghany at 2-5 and South Stokes at 0-8.

Mount Airy only lost four individual games in the win over Starmount. No. 1 seed Carrie Marion and No. 2 Ella Brant each won a set 6-1 and took the other 6-0. The duo teamed together in No. 1 doubles and won 8-2. All remaining matches were shutout wins for the Bears.

Full results for Mount Airy vs. Starmount are below:

Singles

No. 1 Carrie Marion def. Camryn Shore 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Ella Brant def. Caroline Wood 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Kancie Tate def. Adan Lakey 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Audrey Marion def. Tania Lorenzo 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Charlotte Hauser def. Mattie Tavano 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Lily Morris def. Mariana Arroyo 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Carrie Marion and Brant def. Shore and Wood 8-2

No. 2 Hauser and Tate def. Lakey and Lorenzo 8-0

No. 3 Audrey Marion and Morris def. Keely Martin and Isabel Ferrera 8-0

Mount Airy travels to North Stokes on Tuesday and hosts North Surry Wednesday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith