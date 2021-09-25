Late surge lifts Bears over Wilkes Cardinals

Granite Bear senior Gracie Butcher (6) makes contact for an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Calissa Watson (2) receives an East Wilkes serve during Mount Airy’s 3-1 win on Thursday.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kennedy Gwyn (20) winds up for an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Amelia Radford (9) led the Bears with 37 attacks against East Wilkes.
Cory Smith | The News
Morgan Mayfield (12) flies through the air while serving for the Lady Bears.
Cory Smith | The News
A late rally against East Wilkes on Thursday helped lift Mount Airy to a 3-1 win over the visiting Cardinals.
The Bears, now 8-6 on the season, began the latter half of their conference schedule with the match against East Wilkes. Mount Airy was 4-2 against Northwest 1A opponents the first time through, and coach Shelby Bryant said her team is ready to run the gauntlet once again.
“I’m excited for the second half of the season, and I know the girls are too,” Bryant said. “They weren’t satisfied with how some matches in first half of conference finished, so that gives them some drive for the second half. In the first half of the season you never know what to expect, but going into second half we have more motivation and now how we need to practice to face certain teams.”
Mount Airy currently sits in second place in the NW1A standings behind Elkin (12-1, 7-0 NW1A). The loss on Thursday drops East Wilkes to 3-4 in the conference.
The Lady Bears convincingly took the first set 25-15, but dropped the second set 20-25.
“I think we just played complacent,” Bryant said. “We’re were not swinging as aggressive as we did in the first set. It’s not that we played scared, because we weren’t scared to try something new and make different shots. We were just complacent and it cost us that set.”
Mount Airy took an 8-5 lead to start the third set. Amelia Radford, Kylie Hollingsworth and Addie Phipps had early kills to put the Bears out in front. Phipps also got the first of her two aces in the match in the third set. Serving was a strong point of the Bears as they averaged fewer than two service errors a set.
The third set saw both teams at their best. The lead changed hands five times, and the Bears and Cardinals were tied 12 different times in the set at the following scores: 1, 5, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25. Mount Airy went on to take the third set with a score of 27-25.
The fourth set was also back and forth, at least in the early going. The Bears and Cardinals were tied seven times before either team reached 13 points. The teams were even at: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 12.
East Wilkes put Peyton Mastin at the service line when the score was tied at 12. Strong serves from Mastin and dominant net play from teammate Lilly Adams saw East take an 18-12 lead.
Radford, who led Mount Airy with 37 attacks, had a kill to end the run, but East went up to 19 on a Granite Bear attack error. Mount Airy then regained the serve on a kill from Sofia Stafford.
Stafford’s kill would be the turning point of the set. It was the first of four-straight points by the Bears. After a combo block from Stafford and Hollingsworth cut the lead to 19-17, East Wilkes called a timeout.
“I kind of gave them a good pep talk and said it was time to take it and run with it,” Bryant said. “Then we had a few plays to give them some fire.”
East Wilkes’ final point of the match came out of the timeout to make it 20-17. Mount Airy responded by scoring the next eight points. Phipps had three kills during this span and Gracie Butcher had one. The four remaining points came off a strong serve from Hollingsworth, a double-hit violation on East Wilkes and two Cardinal attack errors.
The Bears closed the fourth set with a 12-1 run to win 25-20.
“We were just playing a lot more aggressive during that run,” Bryant said. “It was a really big accomplishment for the girls, especially to be down that much and then push close to 12-straight points to win. I think this gives them a lot of confidence moving forward in the conference.”
Hollingsworth led the team with 11 kills, followed by Phipps and Morgan Mayfield with nine, Stafford with seven, Butcher and Radford with six and Calissa Watson with one. Paxton Reece led the Bears with 29 assists, with Kinlee Reece tallying 14 and Hollingsworth picking up one.
Mount Airy had nine service aces against East Wilkes. Reece, Phipps and Radford each had two, and Mayfield, Watson and Hollingsworth each had one.
“I think things are going good,” Bryant said. “We’re learning and still adjusting every day as a team. Just tweaking things here and there. But I’m happy with the first part of the season and I think the girls are excited and will come ready to play down the stretch.”
Mount Airy takes a break from conference play to host Surry Central (10-3) on Sept. 27.