Cardinals run wild in win over Hounds

North Surry sophomore Jake Simmons (9) uses a block from teammate Eli Ramey (74) to get around the edge.

East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor (54) sacks North Surry quarterback James McCreary (12).

East Surry’s Isaiah Arrington (19) attempts to break up a pass intended for North Surry’s Trevor Isaacs (1).

Greyhound quarterback James McCreary (12) scrambles for a first down.

East Surry’s Luke Bowman (1) picks up extra yards after catching a pass in the first of Friday’s game.

East Surry rode a wave of momentum in the second half of Friday’s game to pull away with a 56-22 win over North Surry.
In 2019, East Surry and North Surry finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in yards passing per game. While both squads still rely heavily on the passing game two years later, it was each team’s ground game that had the spotlight in Friday’s Foothills 2A Conference game.
East Surry scored all eight of its touchdowns on the ground. This is just the fifth game under head coach Trent Lowman that the Cardinals didn’t score a passing touchdown, and Friday was his 40th game at East.
The Cardinals finished the game with 525 total yards, and 338 of those came of 47 carries. Rushing yards also made up 150 of North Surry’s 267 total yards.
Three players individually rushed for at least 100 yards. East’s Trey Armstrong had 24 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns, Cardinal teammate Folger Boaz finished with 14 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns and North Surry’s Jake Simmons tallied 23 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown.
North and East both embraced the running game in the second half, combining for just 60 yards passing in the third quarter and none in the fourth. North Surry (1-3, 1-1 FH2A) only attempted two passes in the first quarter, but that was because the Hounds only ran eight plays in the opening 12 minutes of action.
The Cardinals (5-0, 2-0 FH2A) received the opening kickoff and found themselves in Greyhound territory after a big pass from Boaz to Luke Bowman. Despite the emphasis on the ground game later on, Boaz still managed to rack up 187 yards passing on 15 completions.
East Surry was just outside the red zone when North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch picked the Cardinal QB off and took it 75 yards to the house. The Greyhounds led 6-0 after the PAT was blocked.
East Surry evened things up after a 9-play, 3:24 drive ended with Boaz’s first rushing touchdown. A miscue on the PAT kept the score tied at 6-6.
North Surry punted after a three-and-out on its first offensive possession. The Cardinals followed with a 12-play drive that chewed 4:21 off the clock. The drive ended with Brett Clayton plugging in a 3-yard TD run and Stephen Brantley splitting the uprights for the PAT.
Two runs from Simmons and one from quarterback James McCreary was all North Surry had time for before the end of the first quarter. The Hounds moved the chains to start the second quarter, but had to punt on fourth-and-5.
East had another long drive in the second quarter, but this one ended with Brantley punting away. The Greyhound didn’t waste any time, though, as McCreary connected with Lynch for a 70-yard touchdown pass. Lynch ran in the 2-point conversion to give North a 14-13 lead.
McCreary finished the game with eight completions for 117 yards and a touchdown. In addition to Lynch, McCreary connected with Simmons, Trevor Isaacs and Jared Hiatt for completed passes. Lynch led the team with five receptions for 95 yards.
The Cardinals marched down the field facing a second-quarter deficit for the first time this season. North’s Garrett Shore and Ty Gwyn were among the players that kept East’s offense at bay, but the Cardinals eventually broke through to score an Armstrong touchdown. A failed 2-point conversion left the score at 19-14, with East leading.
North’s attempt to retaliate ended quickly. Two incomplete passes and a sack by East Surry’s Joseph Grezmak forced the Hounds to punt after less than a minute. East Surry piled on another score to end the half; Boaz ran three yards for the touchdown, then completed a pass to Layton Allen for the 2-point conversion.
The lead grew when North Surry had to punt after receiving the second-half kickoff. East only needed five plays to score on an Armstrong run with a Brantley PAT.
North Surry allowed Simmons to break free in the third quarter after just six carries for 14 yards in the first half. The Greyhounds got positive yardage on every play the next drive except for a five-yard loss on a Clayton sack. The drive of nearly three minutes ended with a four-yard touchdown run by Simmons. McCreary connected with Simmons on the 2-point conversion to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 34-22.
East Surry was able to quell North’s comeback with two more scores in the third quarter. Armstrong, who had 77 return yards to go with his 173 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards, gave East excellent starting position in Greyhound territory. Three plays later he waltzed into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game.
The Cardinals forced a three-and-out then scored again in the third quarter. This time it was Boaz running in his third touchdown.
North’s last gasp saw the Hounds run 15 plays on a nearly four-minute long drive that started late in the third quarter and ended with 8:16 left in the fourth. The drive ended with North Surry turning the ball over on downs.
East took a few minutes off the clock running the ball before Anderson Badgett, who finished with seven carries for 48 yards, scored on a 3-yard run. Brantley hit the PAT to solidify the 56-22 final score.
North Surry came close to scoring on its final drive of the game, but ultimately ran out of time. Anthony Brown and Talan Vernon moved the chains for North before time expired when the team was in the red zone.
Friday’s game puts East Surry at 2-0 and North Surry at 1-1 in FH2A play. Both teams continue conference play next week, with the Greyhounds traveling to Forbush (4-1, 1-0 FH2A) and the Cardinals traveling to Wilkes Central (2-2, 0-2 FH2A).
Scoring
East Surry – 13, 14, 22, 7 = 56
North Surry – 6, 8, 8, 0 = 22
1Q
10:06 NSHS 6-0 – Jahreece Lynch interception returned 75 yards for a touchdown, PAT no good
6:42 ESHS 6-6 – Folger Boaz 5-yard rushing TD, PAT no good
1:18 ESHS 6-13 – Brett Clayton 3-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
2Q
10:06 NSHS 14-13 – James McCreary pass to Jahreece Lynch 70-yard touchdown reception, Jahreece Lynch 2-point conversion rush
2:16 ESHS 14-19 – Trey Armstrong 8-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good
0:56 ESHS 14-27 – Folger Boaz 3-yard rushing TD, Folger Boaz pass to Layton Allen for 2-point conversion
3Q
9:13 ESHS 14-34 – Trey Armstrong 7-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
6:17 NSHS 22-34 – Jake Simmons 9-yard rushing TD, James McCreary pass to Jake Simmons for 2-point conversion
5:29 ESHS 22-42 – Trey Armstrong 3-yard rushing TD, Folger Boaz pass to Layton Allen for 2-point conversion
0:47 ESHS 22-49 – Folger Boaz 3-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
4Q
3:42 ESHS 22-56 – Anderson Badgett 3-yard rushing TD, Stephen Brantley PAT
