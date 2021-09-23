Lady Knights conquer No. 17 Catawba Valley

Surry Community players celebrate after taking down No. 17 Catawba Valley Community College: Michelle Thao (5), Lyza Addington (12), Abigail Johnson (2), Anna Stevens (9), Natalie Eaton (7) and Emma Freed (16).

Lady Knights freshman Michelle Thao recorded a team high 22 kills and 20 digs in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over No. 17 Catawba Valley Community College.

DOBSON – The Surry Community College volleyball team took down the No. 17-ranked team in the nation Tuesday in a five-set thriller.

The Lady Knights’ (13-2) 3-2 win over No. 17 Catawba Valley Community College breaks a 200-match conference winning streak for the visiting Red Hawks.

“I thought we did a great job winning the serve and pass game against CVCC,” said Surry head coach Caleb Gilley. “Our goals going in were to win the serve and pass game, and then come up with some timely blocks and we did that.”

Surry freshman Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard High School) led Surry with a game high 22 kills. Thao also led the Knights with 20 digs in the win. Anna Stevens (Oak Grove HS) dished out a game high 45 assists, while fellow freshman Emma Freed (Starmount HS) led the Lady Knights with three service aces.

Surry also got a solid performance from Camilla Garner (Southwest Guilford HS) with 11 kills and 2 blocks. Colby Crater (Forbush HS) added 10 kills to go along with four blocks.

Defensively, the Lady Knights got superb play from Abigail Johnson (Surry Central HS) and Natalie Eaton (North Surry HS/Mount Airy HS) with 17 and 13 digs, respectively. Lyza Addington (West Stokes HS) added two blocks.

Surry opened play in dominant fashion. After leading 16-15, the Lady Knights ran off nine consecutive points behind the stellar serving of Stevens to take the first set 25-15. The Lady Red Hawks rallied to take set two, 27-25.

The Lady Knights took a 2-1 lead after taking the third set 25-16 before Catawba Valley rebounded capturing set four 25-13, forcing a fifth and final set.

Surry never trailed in the deciding final set. The Knights raced out to an 8-1 lead behind the play of Thao and the serving of Eaton. The Lady Knights finished off the set and the match 15-8 with a booming kill from Thao, her seventh in the fifth set.

Surry heads to Lancaster, S.C. on Friday for a tri-match starting at 4:00 pm with Lenoir Community College followed by taking on USC-Lancaster. The Lady Knights then travel to Union, S.C. for another tri-match on Saturday facing USC-Union at 10:00 am and Bob Jones University at 12:00 pm.

“We’ve had a great season so far,” Gilley said. “The kids are working hard and buying into what we are trying to do on the court and it is showing. It’s a long season so we still have work to do, but as long as we continue to get better then I like where we are headed.”