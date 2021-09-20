Golden Eagles shutout Blackhawks 53-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Surry Central offense gets set in a game against Mount Airy earlier this season.

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills (1) returns a kickoff against Mount Airy.

<p>Golden Eagle quarterback Avery Wilmoth drags an East Wilkes defender behind him in week two.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Golden Eagle quarterback Avery Wilmoth drags an East Wilkes defender behind him in week two.

MILLERS CREEK — Surry Central started Foothill 2A Conference play with a huge win over West Wilkes on Friday.

The Golden Eagles racked up eight touchdowns in a 53-0 win over the Blackhawks. The 53-point difference is Surry Central’s largest margin of victory in 10 years, with the last victory of more than 50 points coming against East Wilkes on August 26, 2011.

Central improves to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the FH2A Conference. Surry Central, East Surry and North Surry are all 1-0 in the conference, while Wilkes Central, West Wilkes and North Wilkes are 0-1. Forbush plays its conference opener this Friday.

The Eagles’ superb defensive effort only allowed West Wilkes to record 28 yards of total offense. Central also forced three Blackhawk turnovers: Andres Gonzalez recovered a fumble forced by teammate Graden Spurlin, and Kade Norman and Memphis Bolatto each had interceptions.

Bolatto’s interception was a pick-6 to give Central its eighth touchdown of the night. Karson Crouse and Dante Watson each broke up a pass in the secondary.

Norman led the team in sacks with two. Cole Butcher, Allen Huffman and Mason Cox each had one sack, and Butcher and Crouse each had two tackles for a loss. Cox, Gonzalez, Spurlin, Enoc Lopez and Evan Wall each had one TFL for a team total of 10.

In addition to leading the team in sacks, Norman set the bar for Surry Central with 13 total tackles. Only Crouse came close with 10.

Butcher, Bolatto and Logan Priddy each had five total tackles, and Lopez, Gonzalez and Dakota Mills each had four.

Surry Central’s offense relied heavily on the run game against the Blackhawks. Priddy led the team with 90 yards rushing on just three carries, and two of those rushes ended with touchdowns. Crouse also had two rushing touchdowns, going for 71 yards on 10 carries.

The Eagles’ remaining rushing TD came from Avery Wilmoth, who rushed three times for 72 yards. Butcher, Jewell, Watson, Lucas Johnson, Spencer LeClair, Allen Huffman and Brian Williams all got touches as the Golden Eagles racked up 268 yards on 30 carries.

Wilmoth completed three passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Dakota Mills caught all three passes to set career highs in yards receiving and touchdown receptions.

Surry Central continues FH2A play by hosting Wilkes Central (2-1) this week. Wilkes Central dropped its conference opener to North Surry 26-20.