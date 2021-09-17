Local Tennis Roundup

September 17, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy No. 1 seed Carrie Marion hits a backhand against East Wilkes.

<p>Surry Central’s Karlie Robertson volleys in a match against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Sophie Hutchens serves against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Whitley Hege serves against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

A look at the four local high school tennis teams.

Mount Airy and East Surry are both ranked in the top-10 of their respective divisions by the North Carolina High School Tennis Coaches Association. Mount Airy is No. 1 in 1A and East Surry is No. 9 in 2A.

Note: Singles and doubles records used below are for the player(s) that most often compete in that position.

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Overall record: 11-0

Northwest 1A Conference record: 7-0, first place

Past five matches: 9-0 W vs. East Wilkes, 9-0 W @ Alleghany, 8-1 W @ West Forsyth, 9-0 W vs. Elkin, 7-2 W vs. East Surry

Upcoming matches: Sept. 21 @ South Stokes, Sept. 22 @ North Surry, Sept. 23 vs. Starmount

Singles records

No. 1 Carrie Marion (Fr.) 8-3

No. 2 Ella Brant (Soph.) 10-1

No. 3 Kancie Tate (Jr.) 11-0

No. 4 Audrey Marion (Jr.) 11-0

No. 5 Charlotte Hauser (Jr.) 11-0

No. 6 Lily Morris (Soph.) 10-1

Doubles records

No. 1 Carrie Marion and Brant 9-2

No. 2 Hauser and Tate 11-0

No. 3 Audrey Marion and Morris 11-0

Surry Central Golden Eagles

Overall record: 6-1

Foothills 2A Conference record: 6-1

Past five matches: 7-2 W vs. West Wilkes, 8-1 L @ East Surry, 8-1 W @ North Surry, 8-1 W vs. North Wilkes, 7-2 W vs. Forbush

Upcoming matches: Sept. 20 @ Wilkes Central

Singles records

No. 1 Rachel Carter (Sr.) 5-2

No. 2 Ellen Bryant (Sr.) 5-2

No. 3 McKenna Merritt (Fr.) 4-3

No. 4 Karlie Robertson (So.) 7-0

No. 5 Madelyn Wilmoth (Fr.) 5-2

No. 6 Priscilla Gentry (Fr.) 5-2

Doubles records

No. 1 Carter and Bryant 6-1

No. 2 Merritt and Robertson 4-0

No. 3 Gentry and Wilmoth 1-3

North Surry Greyhounds

Overall record: 4-5

Foothills 2A Conference record: 1-5

Past five matches: 9-0 W vs. West Stokes, 7-2 L @ Forbush, 6-3 W @ North Wilkes, 8-1 L vs. Surry Central, 5-4 L vs. Wilkes Central

Upcoming matches: Sept. 20 @ East Surry, Sept. 22 vs. Mount Airy, Sept. 23 vs. Forbush

Singles records

No. 1 Whitley Hege (Jr.) 7-2

No. 2 Katie Butler (Jr.) 4-5

No. 3 Molly Reeves (Sr.) 3-5

No. 4 Carrigan Willard (Sr.) 3-2

No. 5 Allyn-Claire Simmons (Jr.) 2-2

No. 6 Clara Burke (Fr.) 3-2

Doubles records

No. 1 Butler and Hege 5-4

No. 2 Reeves and Simmons 2-2

No. 3 Willard and Jacey Ward (Sr.) 0-3

East Surry Cardinals

Overall record: 5-3

Foothills 2A Conference record: 5-0

Past five matches: 9-0 W @ North Wilkes, 8-1 W vs. Surry Central, 7-2 L @ Mount Airy, 9-0 W @ Wilkes Central, 9-0 W @ North Surry

Upcoming matches: Sept. 20 vs. North Surry, Sept. 23 @ Wilkes Central

Singles records

No. 1 Tara Martin (Jr.) 7-0

No. 2 Evelyn Ruedisueli (Jr.) 5-2

No. 3 Rosie Craven (Sr.) 5-2

No. 4 Haley Chilton (Sr.) 4-3

No. 5 Sophie Hutchens (Soph.) 4-1

No. 6 Chloe Koons (Soph.) 3-1

Doubles records

No. 1 Martin and Ruedisueli 7-0

No. 2 Chilton and Craven 4-1

No. 3 Hutchens and Brianna Whitaker (Sr.) 3-0