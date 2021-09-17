Local schools compete in Millennium XC meet

Joshua Bunke of Surry Home Educators had the highest finish of any local boy by taking third in the 5,000-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger crosses the finish line at Fisher River Park.
Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff paces himself on the first lap of the boys 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park.
Surry Homeschool’s Ashlynn Cooper competes in Thursday’s cross country meet at Fisher River Park.
East Surry’s Addison Goins separates from the pack in Thursday’s 5,000-meter run.
Millennium Charter Academy’s Cesar Gonzalez sprints through the finish line.
DOBSON — Runners from nearly 30 schools convened at Fisher River Park on Thursday to take part in a cross country meet hosted by Millennium Charter Academy.
More than 170 high school student-athletes from North Carolina and Virginia competed in the event: 119 in the boys race, and 55 in the girls race.
Surry County had six schools represented at the meet: Millennium Charter, Mount Airy, White Plains Christian School, East Surry, Elkin and Surry Home Educators. Other local teams involved include Forbush, Starmount, East Wilkes and South Stokes.
Bishop McGuinness won the boys team event with five runners in the top 10. This was led by C.J. Pacholke’s 17:53.70 performance. The Villains had finishes at 1, 4, 7, 8 and 9.
Surry Homeschool was the only other boys team to have two runners finish in the top 10 of the boys 5,000-meter race. Joshua Bunke had the highest finish of any local boy, finishing third with a time of 18:22.46. Teammate Josh Childs took fifth with a time of 18:47.52 to help the Runnin’ Patriots finish third overall as a team.
East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger was next with a time of 18:57.75, good enough for sixth out of 119 runners. East Surry finished sixth as a team.
The final spot in the top 10 went to Cameron Alston of Triad Math & Science Academy with a time of 19:41.33.
Results for local boy runners are below. Full boys results can be found at https://bit.ly/3zjPxnM
Finish, Name, Grade, School, Time
3 Joshua Bunke 12 Surry Home E 18:22.46
4 Evan Sturgill 11 Bishop McGuinness 18:44.62
5 Josh Childs 12 Surry Home E 18:47.82
6 Cooper Motsinger 12 East Surry 18:57.75
7 Arrington Culbertson 11 Bishop McGuinness 19:20.53
8 Tyler Sturgill 9 Bishop McGuinness 19:28.71
9 Noah Goodman 12 Bishop McGuinness 19:36.01
10 Cameron Alston 10 Triad Math & 19:41.33
14 Nathan Grogan 12 South Stokes 20:09.23
15 Christian Furno 12 Forbush 20:10.93
17 Caden Ratcliff 10 Mount Airy 20:18.
20 Kirk Cleary 11 Starmount 20:34.53
21 Jonah Keen 12 Forbush 20:43.20
25 Thomas Bennett 12 Bishop McGuinness 21:04.98
26 Connor Ball 11 Elkin 21:04.98
27 Drew Morris 11 Surry Home E 21:10.03
30 Cesar Gonzalez 11 Millennium C 21:25.73
32 Lucas Keller 9 Elkin 21:33.12
35 Charles Talton 10 East Surry 21:49.54
37 Cooper Cagna 12 Forbush 21:53.86
38 Jeremy Zamudio 10 Elkin 21:56.50
39 Westin Byerly 9 Elkin 22:02.58
40 Dylan Myers 11 East Surry 22:02.64
41 Drake Parker 9 Forbush 22:03.90
43 Taylor Thornton 10 South Stokes 22:12.48
45 Declan Conner 9 Mount Airy 22:21.75
46 Joshua Rice 10 South Stokes 22:24.20
47 Isaiah Preslar 9 Forbush 22:25.20
48 Nicholas Boggs 12 East Surry 22:28.43
53 Aaron Mullis 10 Surry Home E 23:14.96
55 Trace Boyd 10 White Plains 23:24.19
57 Carson White 11 South Stokes 23:33.70
58 William Tilley 10 South Stokes 23:41.84
59 Alan Lopez 10 East Wilkes 23:45.79
63 Jordan Davis 11 East Surry 23:53.98
64 Austin Renegar 11 East Surry 23:54.51
67 Landon Keen 9 Forbush 23:57.94
68 Nathan Hawks 9 White Plains 24:00.28
71 Jaysen Smith 10 Forbush 24:13.41
72 Mannix Pettry 10 Millennium C 24:19.58
73 Andrew Hawks 11 White Plains 24:24.95
75 Brandon Denton 11 East Surry 24:26.51 55
76 Hayden Williams 9 Surry Home E 24:37.23
78 James Hill 10 White Plains 25:01.99
80 Landon Wright 11 Starmount 25:24.08
82 Eric Sorrell 11 Millennium C 25:34.55
83 Ethan Vanhorn 12 Elkin 25:44.37 60
86 Ford Holmes 11 Millennium C 26:32.56
88 Aldan Kraemer 10 East Wilkes 26:50.52
93 Connor Allen 11 Elkin 27:03.99
94 Hunt McMasters 11 East Surry 27:20.08
95 Chance Mastin 11 East Wilkes 27:46.21
96 Jadon Vaughan 11 Surry Home E 27:51.66
97 Daniel Bunke 9 Surry Home E 28:11.14
98 Lane Reese 9 Millennium C 28:18.51
100 Riley Cannon 10 East Wilkes 29:13.31
101 Chris Mendoza 9 Forbush 29:14.47
103 Sam Benson 12 East Surry 29:27.84
106 Tyler Spence 11 Surry Home E 29:37.67
108 Alex Leiva 9 Mount Airy 30:26.46
112 Christian Tetterton 6 Millennium C 31:34.66
113 Caleb Bunke 12 Surry Home E 31:41.70
117 Kaiden Edgar 9 East Surry 33:16.47
118 Joseph Boggs 9 East Surry 37:06.23
Grayson County’s Destyne Rutherford won the girls race with a time of 22:12.65. Teammate Sara Wolfe took fourth with a time of 23:47.00.
Bishop McGuinness had three girls finish in the top 10. Sofia Wolff led the Villians in third with a time of 23:31.68.
Elkin’s Ava Bledsoe had the highest finish of any local girl by taking second with a time of 22:22.03. Rutherford and Bledsoe were the only two to finish their race in less than 23 minutes. Elkin’s girls finished second as a team behind Bishop McGuinness.
Millennium Charter occupied the No. 5 spot thanks to a 23:56.74 performance by Ruby Hoerter. East Surry and Surry Home Educators also had top-10 finishers: the Patriots’ Ashlynn Cooper finished ninth with a time of 24:23.57, and the Cardinals’ Addison Goins took 10th with a time of 24:24.58.
East Surry finished fourth overall as a team, and Surry Home Educators finished fifth.
Results for local girl runners are below. Full girls results can be found at https://bit.ly/39fUgwb
Finish, Name, Grade, School, Time
2 Ava Bledsoe 12 Elkin 22:22.03
5 Ruby Hoerter 9 Millennium C 23:56.74
9 Ashlynn Cooper 11 Surry Home E 24:23.57
10 Addison Goins 9 East Surry 24:24.58
11 Ragan Speer 10 Elkin 24:54.59
12 Abby Hatley 10 East Wilkes 25:17.62
14 Chezney Norman 10 Forbush 25:53.81
15 Lorena Mendoza 12 Forbush 26:02.98
16 Rylee Kiter 9 Forbush 26:14.08
17 Joanna Parker 9 East Surry 26:35.09
18 Gwendolyn Amos-Wall 12 South Stokes 26:44.39
19 Kera Simmons 11 South Stokes 26:49.94
20 Raven Poindexter 11 Elkin 26:55.95
21 Brooke Spence 9 Surry Home E 26:56.98
28 Maggie Hall 10 Elkin 28:09.38
29 Lydia Teachey 10 Elkin 28:16.99
32 Jordan Williams 11 Surry Home E 28:59.00
34 Morgan Bryant 11 East Surry 29:10.16
35 Kamryn Talton 9 East Surry 29:11.87
38 Alicia Rangel 12 South Stokes 30:23.08
39 Ali Arnder 10 Mount Airy 30:53.67
40 Grace Harrison 11 Elkin 31:16.59
41 Kylie James 11 Mount Airy 31:30.31
43 Chloe Andrews 9 East Wilkes 33:07.59
46 Emily Brewer 12 Starmount 34:26.69
49 Alie Gullion 9 Surry Home E 35:01.92
51 Haley Quate 11 Forbush 35:21.84
53 Lily Wagoner 9 East Wilkes 37:16.79
54 America Chavez 12 East Surry 37:31.63
55 Reagan Poindexter 9 Surry Home E 44:30.24