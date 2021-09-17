Cardinals top Greyhounds 6-2

September 16, 2021
By Cory Smith

East Surry’s Jacob Lowe (2) gets his head on a Cardinal corner kick. Lowe scored a hat trick in Wednesday’s win over North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Jair Gonzalez (14) and East Surry’s Nick Lowery (6) challenge for a 50-50 ball in the midfield.

East Surry’s Jesus Estrada (8) sparks a counterattack for the Cardinals.

Dallas Raya (8) takes a free kick for North Surry just outside East Surry’s 18-yard box.

East Surry goalkeeper Christian Mikolics punts into the midfield after making a save.

North Surry’s Jimmy Burnette traps a pass with his chest.

North Surry’s Hector Hernandez (10) looks to outrun and East Surry’s Tristan Hernandez (7).

East Surry ran away with a conference win Wednesday by defeating North Surry 6-2.

After the Cardinals led 2-0 at halftime, the home Greyhounds rallied back and tied the score 2-2 within the first five minutes of the second half. The teams’ battled throughout the half before East scored the go-ahead goal on a set piece. The Cardinals then put the nail in the coffin by scoring three goals in the final six minutes of play.

“It was crazy man,” said East Surry coach Andy Jessup. “The kids are resilient. I was proud of the way the kids played. They played hard, played tough…and North Surry’s didn’t quit. North Surry’s got some really good players, and I coached a lot of them at Meadowview.”

East Surry (4-3) has won four-straight matches going back to August 30. This winning streak is the longest under Jessup, who took over the program in 2019. East is now 2-0 in Foothills 2A Conference play.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Jessup said. “Lot of work still to be done, but I like where we’re at.”

East Surry controlled the tempo early on. Senior Nick Lowery took a pair of corner kicks that were nearly redirected in but didn’t. In the 22nd minute, Lowery’s third corner kick was cleared by North Surry and trapped by East Surry’s Jesus Estrada in the midfield. Estrada dribbled his way to the top of the 18-yard box and fired a shot to score East’s opening goal.

Two minutes later, Lowery found himself on East Surry sideline receiving a throw-in from teammate Jacob Lowe. Lowery received the throw wide of the 18, dribbled in the box and juggled around the keeper to score with his left foot.

“They (East Surry) played well and took advantage of the opportunities they had,” said North Surry coach Kevin Shore. “We had some opportunities; we just need to place our shots better. I think the two teams are fairly evenly matched, we just didn’t play to the best of our ability in the first half.”

North Surry, who fell to 3-3 overall with Wednesday’s loss, came out with a different energy in the second half. Luis Cabrera scored on an assist from Jair Gonzalez less than 60 seconds into the half to cut into East Surry’s lead. That lead disappeared in the fifth minute when Dallas Raya hit a 20-yard free kick.

“I don’t know that it was anything that I said, I just tried to get them to come out and play to the best of their abilities,” Shore said. “I told them that the game was going to be what they wanted it to be and to play for the seniors. We had our feet under us and were able to talk about things.”

North had two more scoring opportunities immediately after its second goal. Raya had another free kick that sailed wide of the mark, and Salvador Rodriguez got inside the 18 but had his shot blocked by Cardinal keeper Christian Mikolics.

East Surry’s defense stood strong and held North without a shot on goal from that point on. The Cards’ back line was made up of Juan Caro, Logan Fagg and Alfonso Bautista, with Alex Galvan playing defensive midfield and Mikolics holding down the goal.

“You know, the back line really played hard,” Jessup said. “Just using three in the back is a bit of a double-edged sword, so I’m happy it worked out for us tonight.”

East Surry’s go-ahead goal came off a set piece. Lupe Chavez lined up for a free kick 35 yards out from the goal and off to the right side. Chavez floated the ball into the box for Jacob Lowe to finish. in the 60th minute.

East kept its foot on the gas after the goal as well. Lowery had a shot bounce off the left post, then he also had a corner kick that Lowe connected with but was stopped by defenders before reaching the goal.

Lowery gave East Surry some breathing room by scoring in the 74th minute. Lowery assisted Lowe’s second goal less than 60 seconds later – giving him a hat trick of assists – then Lowe scored his hat trick goal with three minutes left on the clock.

Shore commended his team’s effort against the Cardinals, especially with a senior midfielder out due to injury.

“Our kids didn’t quit,” Shore said. “They’ve got a lot of heart, fatigue just set in. We have a couple kids that are injured, so coming into the game today we had to make some changes and you could tell that affected how we came out in the first half. We made some other adjustments coming out in the second, but it is what it is.”

Wednesday’s match was two days removed from the conference opener for both schools. East Surry defeated North Wilkes 7-2, and North Surry defeated West Wilkes 4-3.

The Greyhounds and Cardinals resume FH2A competition on Monday, with North Surry traveling to Forbush (4-3) and East Surry traveling to Wilkes Central (1-5).

