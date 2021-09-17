Lady Hounds win FH2A golf meet

North Surry’s Trista Berrier

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry's Sophie Hutchens

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Sophie Hutchens

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry's Marissa Casstevens

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Marissa Casstevens

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry's Faith Braithwaite

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Faith Braithwaite

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry's Claire Hardy

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Claire Hardy

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry's Gwen Bode

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Gwen Bode

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry's Bella Aparicio

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Bella Aparicio

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry's Katie Pell

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Katie Pell

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry's Maleigha Brintle

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Maleigha Brintle

Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Seven local school gathered at Pilot Knob Park Country Club on Tuesday to compete in a Foothills 2A Conference golf meet.

Six conference teams sent representatives to the meet: East Surry (host), North Surry, Forbush, Wilkes Central, North Wilkes and West Wilkes. Surry Central is the only FH2A school without a girls golf team. West Stokes also competed in the meet but as a separate entity, as no other school in its conference has a golf program.

The North Surry Lady Greyhounds had the highest finish of any FH2A with a team total of 175 strokes. Team totals scores were calculated by taking each school’s top three scores. Schools without three golfers were given a score of 70 for each player missing.

Behind North Surry was Wilkes Central at 183, East Surry at 186, Forbush at 192, West Wilkes at 198 and North Wilkes at 201.

North Surry’s top three golfers finished third, fourth and tied for fifth. Forbush’s only golfer had the meet’s best score at 52, and Wilkes Central had a golfer finish second at 56.

Marissa Casstevens led the Lady Greyhounds by shooting 57. She was followed by teammates Trista Berrier at 58 and Bella Aparicio at 60.

East Surry’s top scorer was Sophie Hutchens, who tied for fifth with Aparicio at 60. Lady Cardinal Faith Braithwaite tied for sixth at 61 with North Surry’s Gwen Bode.

Though not a member of the FH2A Conference, West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page had the best score of any golfer at 37. Her Wildcat teammates Natalie Simpson and Kayla Fincher finished with scores of 58 and 64, respectively, to give West Stokes a team score of 159 strokes.

Full individual results for Surry and Stokes County schools are below:

North Surry (175)

1. Marissa Casstevens 57*

2. Trista Berrier 58*

3. Bella Aparicio 60*

4. Gwen Bode 61

5. Meredith Hicks 67

6. Mollie Easter 68

7. Maleigha Brintle 69

East Surry (186)

1. Sophie Hutchens 60*

2. Faith Braithwaite 61*

3. Claire Hardy 65*

4. Katie Pell 65

West Stokes (159)

1. Kirstyn Page 37*

2. Natalie Simpson 58*

3. Kayla Fincher 64*

