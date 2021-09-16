Bears football game postponed

September 16, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy senior Zeb Stroup scores his second receiving touchdown against Ashe County.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy’s varsity football game at East Wilkes originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Granite Bear athletics Twitter account (@GraniteBears) announced Tuesday that both the JV and varsity games were being postponed, “due to Covid protocols,” within the East Wilkes athletic program. This week was set to be the Northwest 1A Conference opener for both the Bears and Cardinals.

The Mount Airy JV team was able to find a replacement game for Thursday, instead hosting North Surry. However, due to the playoff implications of conference games, the varsity team was not able to schedule another opponent for Friday.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association limits teams to 10 regular season games Mount Airy has already played four and has six conference games to play.

The Bears will now travel to East Wilkes on Oct. 18, which is the Monday following Mount Airy’s scheduled BYE week.

Mount Airy’s next game is scheduled for Sept. 24 against South Stokes and will be the school’s Homecoming game.