East Surry soccer wins third-straight match

September 14, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>Cardinal senior Nick Lowery (6) uses his head to redirect a cross.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Juan Caro (11) switches fields for East Surry in Monday’s match against North Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Jacob Lowe (2) lines up for a shot outside North Wilkes’ 18-yard box.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Logan Fagg (10) advances an East Surry attack up the near sideline.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The East Surry boys soccer team won its third-straight match Monday by defeating North Wilkes 7-2.

East Surry’s season got off to a rocky 0-3 start. However, the Cards’ first three matches were against Elkin and Mount Airy (twice); Mount Airy (7-0) is the No. 1 ranked team in the 1A division and Elkin (4-2-1) is ranked No. 6.

The Cardinals are now 3-3 thanks to three-straight wins. East Surry defeated South Stokes twice, then opened Foothills 2A Conference (FHC) play with a 7-2 win over North Wilkes.

The match began with an all-out assault by the Cardinals. Junior Juan Caro had two looks at the goal in the two minutes after the opening whistle, with one being saved and another sailing wide of the post. The third time was the charm for Caro, who took an assist from Lupe Chavez and scored the Cardinals’ opening goal.

Chavez got his own goal two minutes later, using his head to score a free kick centered by Kevin Ramirez. The lead grew to 3-0 in the 15th minute when Ramirez netted a goal of his own.

“It was really pretty soccer there in the first 25 minutes of the first half,” said East Surry coach Andy Jessup. “We had a lot of one-touch passing and great ball movement without getting caught dribbling too much.”

Even when goals weren’t being scored, East Surry was getting quality looks at the North Wilkes goal. The Cardinals took five corner kicks before the 20-minute mark, and took two more in the second 20 minutes of the half.

North Wilkes was held without a shot for the first 34 minutes of the match. The Vikings tried to use their speed by sending through balls up the middle of the field, but East’s Jacob Lowe was there to halt any and all attempts. He was flanked on the back line by Logan Fagg and Alfonso Bautista.

The Vikings finally picked up their first shot in the 35th minute, but it sailed wide of the post. Two minutes later, the same North Wilkes player got through the Cardinal defense and put one in the back of the net.

East made it into North Wilkes territory after the Vikings’ goal, and even earned a corner kick off a Cesar Martinez shot that was deflected out of bounds. However, momentum proved to be on North Wilkes’ side as the visitors converted a penalty kick with just 14 seconds left in the half.

“We made some mental errors there in the last few minutes of the first half,” Jessup said. “At halftime, Sam [Lowe] and I told the guys that if we don’t get another goal here pretty quick you better buckle up because it’s going to be a rough night. And give credit to North Wilkes because they took advantage of our mistakes and made it a ball game.”

Jessup said the Cardinals played tight the first 15 minutes of the second half and were cautious to not give North Wilkes any more momentum. Once East scored its fourth goal of the half, Jessup said the team played more free and like themselves.

Ramirez scored his second goal of the night in the second half, and Jacob Lowe picked up his first on a header. Nick Lowery scored the remaining two goals, with one coming on a PK and another in the field.

Monday’s match was East Surry’s first match having all of its returning players available, Jessup said. The team has been on a steady climb since practice began in August and the team is now seeing the results of their labors.

“We’re just doing a better job of getting the ball off our foot quicker…really rounding off to form,” Jessup said. “We’ve gotten a lot better since August 1. I just hope we can continue to grow moving forward like it has to this point.”

East Surry continues FHC play by traveling to North Surry (3-2, 1-0 FHC) on Wednesday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith