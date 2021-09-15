Surry CC hires Smith as assistant volleyball coach

September 14, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report

East Surry and Surry Community College graduate Bryce Smith was recently hired as an assistant coach for SCC’s volleyball program.

SCC Knights Athletics

Surry Community College’s volleyball program is adding a wealth of experience and energy to its program with the hiring of Bryce Smith.

Smith, a 2017 graduate of East Surry High School, comes to the Knights with an impressive resume. A two-sport star at East Surry, Smith particularly stood out at volleyball for coach Caleb Gilley, now the head coach at SCC.

Smith continued her academic and athletic careers at Surry Community College, where she earned all-region accolades and was named to the NCJAA All-Academic team. She went on to attend Guilford College for two years where she also played volleyball.

“Bryce is a great addition to our program,” Gilley said. “She is someone who has played for me before. She’s played at Surry, and she’s played at Guilford. That‘s a good amount of experience that our athletes will be able to have in the gym on their side.”

Senior years definitely weren’t on Smith’s side as she suffered a season-ending injury her final year at East Surry. Then, her senior season at Guilford was a bust due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, she’s more than ready to make her return to the court, this time as a coach.

“I am really excited,” Smith said. “Definitely COVID made it hard to let it go my senior year this past May. I am really excited to share my knowledge and skill with the girls that are there, and just keep in touch with it. I love it and that is why I accepted the position.”

Having played both volleyball and basketball for Gilley at East Surry, Smith believes the two coaches will make a great tandem.

“Just knowing how Caleb coaches and how tough he can be, I really think both our coaching styles will balance each other out and be a good fit for the program,” Smith said.