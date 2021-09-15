Everything clicking for 8-0 Lady Cards

September 14, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry's Hannah Johnston (5) sets middle hitter Kate Parks (11) for an attack.

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News

The East Surry volleyball team is firing on all cylinders heading into conference play.

The Lady Cardinals are 9-0 through the program’s first month of competition in the state’s 2A division. East Surry, currently ranked No. 5 in the division by MaxPreps, is one of eight 2A teams with an undefeated record.

The team’s win on Monday was perhaps its most dominant of the season. The Cards defeated North Surry 3-0 on the road with set scores of 25-4, 25-10 and 25-15.

“I thought that everything really just clicked for us tonight,” said East Surry coach Katelyn Markle. “We served tough, played well in serve receive, our hitting and passing were on point…everybody just played really well tonight.”

Senior setter Hannah Johnston started the match by serving the Cardinals to a 10-0 lead. From there, East Surry really never slowed down.

“I was really proud of the way they played tonight,” Markle said. “We didn’t have a lot of offensive errors, and the defense was on point. We’ve had a lot of position changes because of COVID and everybody’s adapted really well.”

After two one-sided sets, North and East Surry went back and forth in the third set. The Hounds took a 1-0 advantage out of the gate, then the Cards scored three straight on kills from Bella Hutchens and Merry Parker Boaz as well as an ace from Johnston.

North Surry temporarily regained the lead 5-4 after getting Kyra Stanley and Aniya Joyce involved in the offense. East Surry had another three-point swing with Hutchens, Clara Willard and Kate Parks getting standing tall on the front line. North’s last lead of the night was 9-8 in the third set.

East Surry tied the score at nine after a service error by North. This started a four-point swing for the Lady Cardinals with Katie Collins serving. Greyhound Sadie Badgett picked up a kill to break East Surry’s momentum, but it would be one of North Surry’s final points in the match.

East Surry went on to lead 17-14 after a service error by the Greyhounds. Libero Samarin Kipple went to the service line and quickly earned two points for East, forcing a North Surry timeout.

Kipple proceeded to serve East all the way to a 24-14 lead before North scored on a kill from Joyce. Hutchens responded with a booming kill of her own to end the set 25-15 and give East Surry its third win in the Foothills 2A Conference (FHC).

Following Monday’s match, East Surry traveled to Forbush and defeated the Falcons 3-0 to move to 9-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference.

Both East and North Surry have tall tasks ahead of them on Thursday. No. 6 East Surry hosts No. 8 West Wilkes, and North Surry hosts No. 2 Surry Central.

Foothills 2A Conference Standings (overall record in parentheses)

East Surry 4-0 (9-0)

West Wilkes 4-0 (5-1)

Surry Central 3-1 (9-1)

Forbush 1-2 (2-6)

North Surry 1-3 (2-8)

Wilkes Central 1-4 (4-7)

North Wilkes 0-4 (3-7)