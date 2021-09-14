East Surry honors senior trio against Central

September 14, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Three East Surry seniors are honored on Senior Night. Pictured from left: Rosie Craven, Brianna Whitaker and Haley Chilton.

<p>Priscilla Gentry serves for the Golden Eagles in the No. 6 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Haley Chilton returns a serve against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Ellen Bryant warms up before the No. 2 singles match against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Rosie Craven hits a backhand in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Golden Eagle freshman Madelyn Wilmoth volleys in the No. 5 singles match on Monday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The only two schools still undefeated in Foothills 2A Conference (FHC) settled their differences on the tennis courts Monday.

East Surry took the victory over previously unbeaten Surry Central 8-1 to take control of first place in the conference. Monday’s match also served as Senior Night for three Lady Cardinals: Rosie Craven, Brianna Whitaker and Haley Chilton.

“I started coaching in 2018, so Rosie and Haley are the first seniors I have had the privilege of coaching since their freshman year,” said East Surry coach Alison Hooker. “ It has been a great honor to coach these girls, as well as Brianna for the past two years . They have all grown and achieved so much. I am excited to see what they do with their promising futures.”

Each of the three Cardinal seniors each picked up at least one individual win against the Golden Eagles.

The win moves East Surry to 4-0 in the FHC and 4-3 overall. Surry Central falls to 5-1 on the season, and all of the Golden Eagles’ matches have been contested against FHC opponents.

East Surry extended a pair of individual winning streaks with the win over Central, one in singles and one in doubles. The Golden Eagles had one singles win streak extended on Monday, one singles streak ended and one doubles streak ended.

Surry Central’s Karlie Robertson is the last remaining Golden Eagle with an undefeated singles record thanks to a win over East Surry. Robertson’s 6-2, 6-3 win, which came against East’s Chilton in the No. 4 singles spot, moves the sophomore to 6-0 on the season in singles.

East Surry’s Tara Martin and Surry Central’s Rachel Carter each came into Monday’s match with undefeated singles records as their respective team’s No. 1 seed. Martin improved to 6-0 in No. 1 singles, while Carter drops to 5-1.

Martin is 32-0 in singles matches at East Surry.

East Surry’s won the remaining singles matches by considerable margins, and no Golden Eagle won more than four games in singles except Robertson.

Cardinal junior Evelyn Ruedisueli defeated Ellen Bryant 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, East Surry’s Craven won against McKenna Merritt 6-1, 6-3 in No. 3 singles, Sophie Hutchens topped Golden Eagle Madelyn Wilmoth 6-0, 6-0 in No. 5 singles, and Chloe Koons defeated Central’s Priscilla Gentry 6-1, 6-0 in No. 6 singles.

Martin also entered Monday’s match undefeated in doubles with partner Ruedisueli. The duo handed the Eagles’ No. 1 team of Carter and Bryant their first loss of the season, winning 8-1.

Craven and Chilton joined forces to defeat Merritt and Kaesi Blythe 8-3 in No. 2 doubles, and Hutchens and Brianna Whitaker topped Wilmoth and Gentry 8-2 in No. 3 doubles.

Both East and Central continue FHC competition on Wednesday. Surry Central hosts West Wilkes, and East Surry travels to North Wilkes.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith