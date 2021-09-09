Lady Greyhounds drop match to Blackhawks

September 9, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry libero Bella Jones (9) receives a serve in Thursday’s match against West Wilkes.

<p>Aniya Joyce (10) tied for the most kills by a North Surry player with five against West Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Lady Greyhound Kyra Stanley (2) elevates for an attack.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Greyhound sophomore Sadie Badgett (5) times a serve perfectly.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Khloe Bennett (14) rises for a North Surry attack.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Haylee Smith (13) chases a ball down to bump it over the net.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Iron sharpens iron, and the North Surry volleyball team tested themselves early this season by facing some of the best teams around.

Of 105 teams in the 2A division, MaxPreps has North Surry’s strength of schedule as the third-highest. The team with the highest strength of schedule is Forbush, who is a member of North Surry’s conference.

North Surry’s non-conference schedule included matches against multiple 4A schools, two matches against former conference rival West Stokes – which is coming off its best season in school history – and a few 1A teams on the rise.

The Greyhounds needed to be tested in order to prepare for conference play. The Foothills 2A Conference makes a good case to be called the top volleyball conference in the 2A division.

North Surry has been one of the most successful 2A teams in the state the last 10 years and has a veteran coach with more than 500 wins to his name. Surry Central is currently the top-ranked team in the division according to MaxPreps, with East Surry coming in at No. 6. East Surry is just two years removed from an appearance in the 1A State Championship, Forbush made deep playoff runs two and three seasons ago, and West Wilkes, North Surry’s opponent on Thursday, is fresh off a trip to the 2A Final Four.

West Wilkes only lost five sets last season on the way to a 17-1 record. The Blackhawks hosted the West Regional Final against Foard, which went on to win the 2A State Championship in convincing fashion. While the Blackhawks did loss multiple seniors from last year’s team, they also returned a large amount of key player including NCAA Division-I commit Ledford.

The Greyhounds made each set interesting with late runs, but ultimately fell 3-0 to West Wilkes. The Blackhawks won with set scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-19.

A slow start from North Surry allowed West Wilkes to take an 11-2 lead in the first set. Strong serving from Greyhound senior Bella Jones brought North up to five points, and the home team forced longer rallies than the beginning of the match. West Wilkes, however, countered by scoring 13 of the next 17 points to go up 24-9.

Facing a set loss, North Surry regained serve for its 10th point of the set. With Khloe Bennett’s serving, the Lady Greyhounds strung together points to gain momentum heading into the second set.

North Surry did manage to take an early lead in the second set, but it was quickly taken over by the Blackhawks thanks to strong net play from Ledford and Jordan Mastin. The Hounds needed time to figure out how to attack around the vertically gifted front-line players on the other side of the net, and were able to put more coordinated attacks together in the second set.

Aniya Joyce and Sadie Badgett often stood on opposite sides as the Greyhounds’ outside hitters. Setter Ella Riggs distributed the wealth to the duo as well as Kyra Stanley, Khloe Bennett and Laneé Kyle.

North Surry stayed within striking distance of West Wilkes until the score was 14-11. West Wilkes took control of the serve on a Ledford kill, then proceeded to win the next six points to go up 21-11.

The Greyhound once again managed to get in a groove late in the set. Down 22-13, North scored six of the next seven points. Joyce sent over a cluster of attacks and even served an ace. West Wilkes called a timeout when the lead was cut to 23-19. The Blackhawks won the next two points out of the timeout to take the set.

West Wilkes started strong in the third set with a 10-2 lead. North Surry continued to hustle despite trailing two games to none, and this Greyhound grit gave the Blackhawks another scare.

North trailed 24-14 when the Hounds regained serve. Jones, who served strong all night and led the team with four aces, led the comeback with powerful serves and by digging everything that reached the back row. This set up Riggs, Bennett and Cassie Hiatt for attacks.

The Greyhounds rattled five consecutive points before West Wilkes ended the match.

North Surry (1-2 FHC) hosts East Surry (2-0) on Sept. 13 and Surry Central (1-0 FHC) on Sept. 16.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith