Lady Greyhounds drop match to Blackhawks

August 13, 2021
The Blue Ridge Summer Swim League recently held its conference championship swim meet.
The conference championship usually features teams from North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, but was limited to three local N.C. teams due to COVID-19 restrictions. The championship featured the Dobson Dolphins, Reeves Rapids and Elkin Wet Lightning.
The meet featured swimmers aged 5-18 and was divided up by age. Swimmers were awarded nine points for first-place finishes in individual events, seven points for second place and one point less for each remaining finish. Relay events earned teams 18 points for first place, 14 for second and 12 for third.
Results for swimmers aged 11-18 and under are featured below. The results for the 10 and under swimmers were featured in the August 13 edition of the News.
Combined Team Scores
1. Elkin Wet Lightning 1007
2. Dobson Dolphin Swim Team 994
3. Reeves Rapids Swim Team 508
Scores – Women
1. Dobson Dolphin Swim Team 531
2. Elkin Wet Lightning 486
3. Reeves Rapids Swim Team 317
Scores – Men
1. Elkin Wet Lightning 521
2. Dobson Dolphin Swim Team 463
3. Reeves Rapids Swim Team 191
Girls 11-12 100 Yard Individual Medley
1 Pirrello, Leah 11 REEVES 1:16.89
2 Hatcher, Sarika 12 ELKIN 1:17.67
3 Salgado, Cenia 12 DOBSON 1:26.31
4 Linquist, Kassi 11 ELKIN 1:29.97
5 Mendez, Ariel 12 DOBSON 1:38.92
6 Edwards, Layla 11 ELKIN 1:52.61
Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM
1 Faistl, Carter 12 DOBSON 1:08.33
2 Baker, Evan 12 ELKIN 1:23.29
3 Tragone, Michael 12 ELKIN 1:29.03
Girls 13-14 100 Yard IM
1 Hull, Claire 14 DOBSON 1:08.33
2 Garza, Katie Beth 14 ELKIN 1:33.40
3 Edwards, Eleanor G 14 REEVES 1:46.39
4 Jarrard, Evalyn 13 ELKIN 1:46.80
5 Bueno, Arely 13 DOBSON 2:05.90
13-14 100 Yard IM
1 Escobar, Joshua 14 DOBSON 1:06.98
2 Davis, Mark 13 ELKIN 1:17.05
3 Snyder, Webb 13 ELKIN 1:17.43
4 Moore, Noah T 14 REEVES 1:19.50
5 Hartzog, Ashton 14 ELKIN 1:25.45
Girls 15-18 100 Yard IM
1 Wiles, Morgan 15 ELKIN 1:05.05
2 Bryant, Kara E 15 REEVES 1:09.10
3 Hatcher, Sedessa 15 ELKIN 1:14.21
4 Poindexter, Audrey 17 DOBSON 1:21.27
5 Vargas, Kenia 15 DOBSON 1:22.13
6 Grizzell, Kayli 15 DOBSON 1:25.92
Boys 15-18 100 Yard IM
1 Snow, Troy 15 ELKIN 1:02.62
2 Nixon, Abbott 18 DOBSON 1:10.63
3 Simmons, Ryan 16 DOBSON 1:11.26
4 Chu, Carter 15 ELKIN 1:16.73
5 Isaacs, Brandon 18 DOBSON 1:20.97
6 Mendez, Abraham 17 DOBSON 1:24.97
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Hatcher, Sarika 12 ELKIN 31.12
2 Salgado, Cenia 12 DOBSON 33.80
3 Linquist, Kassi 11 ELKIN 35.65
4 Call, Emory 11 ELKIN 36.28
5 Delacruz, Jackie C 11 REEVES 36.94
6 Mendez, Ariel 12 DOBSON 37.72
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Faistl, Carter 12 DOBSON 28.27
2 Hardy, Jack 12 DOBSON 28.86
3 Baker, Evan 12 ELKIN 31.54
4 White, Caleb 12 ELKIN 31.63
5 Stafford, Elliot E 12 REEVES 32.70
6 Tragone, Michael 12 ELKIN 33.03
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Cave, Mallory 13 DOBSON 27.30
2 Garza, Katie Beth 14 ELKIN 28.82
3 Collins, Kaci 13 DOBSON 28.83
4 Baker, Presley 14 ELKIN 31.26
5 Edwards, Eleanor G 14 REEVES 33.03
6 Vargas, Liset 13 DOBSON 33.69
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Escobar, Joshua 14 DOBSON 26.65
2 Simmons, Sheldon 14 DOBSON 29.52
3 Salgado, Ulises 13 DOBSON 30.91
4 Davis, Mark 13 ELKIN 31.06
5 Carpentier, Xander 14 ELKIN 32.15
6 Poindexter, Sawyer 14 ELKIN 32.53
Girls 15-18 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Welborn, Sophie 15 ELKIN 26.33
2 Sawyers, Jessica 17 REEVES 27.18
3 Presley, Amelia 15 ELKIN 27.47
4 Arroyo, Joanna 17 DOBSON 30.66
5 Wells, Kenley 18 ELKIN 31.51
6 Bowman, Emma G 16 REEVES 31.76
Boys 15-18 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Snow, Troy 15 ELKIN 24.44
2 Atkins, Gavin 16 DOBSON 25.63
3 Baker, Caeson 17 ELKIN 27.52
4 Chu, Carter 15 ELKIN 28.83
5 Simmons, Ryan 16 DOBSON 28.91
6 Vaughan, Jadon 16 ELKIN 29.19
Girls 11-14 100 Yard Freestyle
1 Cave, Mallory 13 DOBSON 1:00.92
2 Collins, Kaci 13 DOBSON 1:02.05
3 Garza, Katie Beth 14 ELKIN 1:04.39
4 Pirrello, Leah 11 REEVES 1:09.09
5 Mendez, Ariel 12 DOBSON 1:27.86
6 Call, Emory 11 ELKIN 1:30.77
Boys 11-14 100 Yard Freestyle
1 Moore, Noah T 14 REEVES 1:07.79
2 Hartzog, Ashton 14 ELKIN 1:08.43
3 Southard, Adam 14 DOBSON 1:11.17
4 Carpentier, Xander 14 ELKIN 1:11.41
5 Poindexter, Sawyer 14 ELKIN 1:12.91
6 Stafford, Elliot E 12 REEVES 1:16.25
Girls 15-18 100 Yard Freestyle
1 Presley, Amelia 15 ELKIN 59.17
2 Bryant, Kara E 15 REEVES 1:00.38
3 Hatcher, Sedessa 15 ELKIN 1:04.92
4 Bowman, Emma G 16 REEVES 1:09.89
5 Wells, Kenley 18 ELKIN 1:10.25
6 Bode, Gwendolyn 15 DOBSON 1:24.12
Boys 15-18 100 Yard Freestyle
1 Ponce-de-Leon, Peyton 16 ELKIN 50.53
2 Mauldin, Konnor I 15 REEVES 1:03.58
3 Vaughan, Jadon 16 ELKIN 1:04.86
4 Hamlin, Trey 15 DOBSON 1:11.33
5 Vaughan, Micah 18 ELKIN 1:13.27
6 Hernandez, Christopher 15 REEVES 1:14.14
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
1 Salgado, Cenia 12 DOBSON 42.57
2 Linquist, Kassi 11 ELKIN 45.14
3 Harris, Daisy 12 ELKIN 50.70
4 Edwards, Layla 11 ELKIN 54.46
5 Shupe, Bailey N 11 REEVES 56.94
6 Delacruz, Jackie C 11 REEVES 57.32
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
1 Faistl, Carter 12 DOBSON 34.80
2 Mauldin, Kameron J 12 REEVES 44.86
3 White, Caleb 12 ELKIN 45.11
4 Harris, Ryan G 12 REEVES 54.00
5 Vargas, Joel 11 DOBSON 1:34.89
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
1 Hull, Claire 14 DOBSON 36.01
2 Baker, Presley 14 ELKIN 42.85
3 Vargas, Liset 13 DOBSON 43.08
4 Jarrard, Evalyn 13 ELKIN 47.97
5 Wolfe, Maddie 13 DOBSON 49.26
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
1 Davis, Mark 13 ELKIN 42.07
2 Salgado, Ulises 13 DOBSON 43.78
3 Southard, Adam 14 DOBSON 47.19
4 Hartzog, Ashton 14 ELKIN 50.60
Girls 15-18 50 Yard Breaststroke
1 Wiles, Morgan 15 ELKIN 34.75
2 Sawyers, Jessica 17 REEVES 35.08
3 Hatcher, Sedessa 15 ELKIN 35.82
4 Wells, Kenley 18 ELKIN 39.48
5 Grizzell, Kayli 15 DOBSON 43.52
6 Adams, Sara 15 ELKIN 45.29
Boys 15-18 50 Yard Breaststroke
1 Snow, Troy 15 ELKIN 31.78
2 Nixon, Abbott 18 DOBSON 34.45
3 Atkins, Gavin 16 DOBSON 34.56
4 Phillips, Collin 17 REEVES 35.00
5 Mauldin, Konnor I 15 REEVES 36.06
6 Chu, Carter 15 ELKIN 38.82
Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1 ELKIN A 2:26.54
Kassi Linquist, Emory Call, Layla Edwards, Sarika Hatcher
2 REEVES A 2:38.59
Jackie Delacrus, Bailey Shupe, Gracie Branson, Leah Pirrello
3 DOBSON A 2:45.01
Ariel Mendez, Paulette Bueno, Sarah Burney, Cenia Salgado
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1 ELKIN A 2:11.73
Michael Tragone, Dylan Zamudio, Caleb White, Evan Baker
2 DOBSON A 2:27.73
Jack Hardy, Joel Vargas, Carter Faistl, Bryce Faistl
3 REEVES A 2:40.09
Kameron Mauldin, Ben Bowman, Ryan Harris, Elliot Stafford
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1 DOBSON A 1:58.33
Claire Hull, Kaci Collins, Liset Vargas, Mallory Cave
2 ELKIN A 2:18.00
Presley Baker, Evalyn Jarrard, Paisley Harris, Katie Beth Garza
Boys 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1 DOBSON A 1:55.60
Sheldon Simmons, Ulises Salgado, Adam Southard, Joshua Escobar
2 ELKIN A 1:59.71
Xander Carpentier, Mark Davis, Webb Snyder, Ashton Hartzog
Girls 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1 ELKIN A 1:50.85
Amelia Presley, Sedessa Hatcher, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn
2 REEVES A 2:00.80
Kara Bryant, Emma Bowman, Eleanor Edwards, Jessica Sawyers
3 DOBSON A 2:11.80
Audrey Poindexter, Kayli Grizzell, Kenia Vargas, Joanna Arroyo
4 REEVES B 2:35.26
Kalei Mauldin, Jennifer Hernandez, Amber Harris, Ashley Shupe
Boys 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1 ELKIN A 1:45.53
Peyton Ponce-de-Leon, Carter Chu, Troy Snow, Caeson Baker
2 DOBSON A 1:51.68
Abbott Nixon, Ryan Simmons, Trey Hamlin, Gavin Atkins
3 REEVES A 2:02.70
Collin Phillips, Christopher Hernandez, Noah Moore, Konnor Mauldin
4 DOBSON B 2:02.87
Brandon Isaacs, Mason Gunter, Isaac Gonzalez, Abraham Mendez
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
1 Delacruz, Jackie C 11 REEVES 42.66
2 Call, Emory 11 ELKIN 50.00
3 Shupe, Bailey N 11 REEVES 50.69
4 Harris, Daisy 12 ELKIN 55.48
5 Branson, Gracie A 12 REEVES 55.79
6 Bueno, Paulette 11 DOBSON 56.08
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
1 Hardy, Jack 12 DOBSON 37.59
2 White, Caleb 12 ELKIN 37.88
3 Stafford, Elliot E 12 REEVES 42.51
4 Harris, Ryan G 12 REEVES 49.87
5 Bowman, Ben 12 REEVES 51.55
6 Zamudio, Dylan 11 ELKIN 54.99
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
1 Cave, Mallory 13 DOBSON 32.67
2 Baker, Presley 14 ELKIN 40.11
3 Edwards, Eleanor G 14 REEVES 40.60
4 Blevins, Abagail 14 ELKIN 44.66
5 Wolfe, Maddie 13 DOBSON 45.53
6 Harris, Amber R 14 REEVES 51.29
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
1 Snyder, Webb 13 ELKIN 34.51
2 Simmons, Sheldon 14 DOBSON 35.78
3 Moore, Noah T 14 REEVES 35.87
4 Southard, Adam 14 DOBSON 39.53
5 Carpentier, Xander 14 ELKIN 40.26
6 Hernandez, Freddie A 13 REEVES 45.34
Girls 15-18 50 Yard Backstroke
1 Welborn, Sophie 15 ELKIN 29.35
2 Presley, Amelia 15 ELKIN 30.24
3 Sawyers, Jessica 17 REEVES 32.67
4 Bowman, Emma G 16 REEVES 38.40
5 Poindexter, Audrey 17 DOBSON 40.33
6 Mauldin, Kalei A 17 REEVES 40.74
Boys 15-18 50 Yard Backstroke
1 Ponce-de-Leon, Peyton 16 ELKIN 28.67
2 Baker, Caeson 17 ELKIN 31.17
3 Vaughan, Jadon 16 ELKIN 35.28
4 Mendez, Abraham 17 DOBSON 38.15
5 Johnson, Sawyer 15 ELKIN 38.43
6 Gunter, Mason 15 DOBSON 38.62
Girls 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
1 Hatcher, Sarika 12 ELKIN 33.51
2 Pirrello, Leah 11 REEVES 35.39
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
1 Baker, Evan 12 ELKIN 35.24
2 Hardy, Jack 12 DOBSON 38.16
3 Mauldin, Kameron J 12 REEVES 46.03
4 Zamudio, Dylan 11 ELKIN 50.25
Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
1 Hull, Claire 14 DOBSON 30.98
2 Collins, Kaci 13 DOBSON 33.04
3 Vargas, Liset 13 DOBSON 33.82
4 Jarrard, Evalyn 13 ELKIN 41.98
5 Blevins, Abagail 14 ELKIN 44.75
6 Bueno, Arely 13 DOBSON 51.57
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
1 Escobar, Joshua 14 DOBSON 28.98
2 Snyder, Webb 13 ELKIN 34.81
3 Salgado, Ulises 13 DOBSON 34.93
4 Simmons, Sheldon 14 DOBSON 35.67
Girls 15-18 50 Yard Butterfly
1 Wiles, Morgan 15 ELKIN 27.25
2 Bryant, Kara E 15 REEVES 29.23
3 Welborn, Sophie 15 ELKIN 29.46
4 Arroyo, Joanna 17 DOBSON 32.69
Boys 15-18 50 Yard Butterfly
1 Ponce-de-Leon, Peyton 16 ELKIN 24.37
2 Baker, Caeson 17 ELKIN 28.43
3 Nixon, Abbott 18 DOBSON 29.37
4 Atkins, Gavin 16 DOBSON 30.63
5 Simmons, Ryan 16 DOBSON 33.48
6 Hamlin, Trey 15 DOBSON 39.70
Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
1 ELKIN A 2:51.21
Layla Edwards, Kassi Linquist, Sarika Hatcher, Emory Call
2 REEVES A 3:00.38
Jackie Delacruz, Bailey Shupe, Leah Pirrello, Gracie Branson
3 DOBSON A 3:15.57
Ariel Mendez, Cenia Salgado, Paulette Bueno, Sarah Burney
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay
1 ELKIN A 2:37.53
Michael Tragone, Caleb White, Evan Baker, Dylan Zamudio
2 DOBSON A 2:51.83
Bryce Faistl, Carter Faistl, Jack Hardy, Joel Vargas
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay
1 DOBSON A 2:15.18
Mallory Cave, Liset Vargas, Claire Hull, Kaci Collins
2 ELKIN A 2:34.75
Abagail Blevins, Presley Baker, Evalyn Jarrard, Katie Beth Garza
Boys 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay
1 DOBSON A 2:14.78
Sheldon Simmons, Ulises Salgado, Joshua Escobar, Adam Southard
2 ELKIN A 2:18.18
Webb Snyder, Mark Davis, Ashton Hartzog, Xander Carpentier
Girls 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay
1 ELKIN A 2:02.14
Amelia Presley, Sedessa Hatcher, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn
2 REEVES A 2:23.38
Eleanor Edwards, Jessica Sawyers, Kara Bryant, Jennifer Hernandez
3 DOBSON A 2:33.20
Audrey Poindexter, Kenia Vargas, Joanna Arroyo, Gwendolyn Bode
Boys 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay
1 DOBSON A 2:09.69
Ryan Simmons, Abbott Nixon, Gavin Atkins, Abraham Mendez
2 REEVES A 2:22.89
Noah Moore, Collin Phillips, Konnor Mauldin, Nolan Haynes
3 DOBSON B 2:26.64
Mason Gunter, Isaac Gonzalez, Trey Hamlin, Brandon Isaacs