Central defeats North to extend win streak

September 9, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central No. 1 seed Rachel Carter led the Eagles to an 8-1 victory over North Surry on Thursday.

<p>North Surry freshman Clara Burke contributed to the Lady Greyhounds lone win of Thursday’s match alongside doubles partner Allyn-Claire Simmons.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry freshman Clara Burke contributed to the Lady Greyhounds lone win of Thursday’s match alongside doubles partner Allyn-Claire Simmons.

<p>Surry Central’s McKenna Merritt hits a forehand against North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s McKenna Merritt hits a forehand against North Surry.

<p>Greyhound senior Jacey Ward volleys in the No. 6 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Greyhound senior Jacey Ward volleys in the No. 6 singles match.

<p>Surry Central sophomore Karlie Robertson kept her undefeated streaks in singles and doubles alive with wins against North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central sophomore Karlie Robertson kept her undefeated streaks in singles and doubles alive with wins against North Surry.

<p>North Surry lefty Katie Butler hits a forehand as she charges the net.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry lefty Katie Butler hits a forehand as she charges the net.

Surry Central outlasted North Surry on Thursday to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Though the final score sheet heavily favored the Golden Eagles, who won the overall match by a score of 8-1, many of the matches went down to the wire. Three of the six singles matches were decided by a third-set tiebreaker.

Surry Central won three singles matches by comfortable margins. Two of these three matches featured players that are undefeated at their respective position this season.

The first was the No. 1 match between Central’s Rachel Carter and North’s Whitley Hege. Carter blanked Hege in the first set, but the Greyhound managed to go up 2-1 in the second set before Carter won five-straight to take the match 6-0, 6-2.

The other undefeated streak that was extended was seen in the No. 4 match. Golden Eagle sophomore Karlie Robertson improved to 5-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Allyn-Claire Simmons.

Central freshman McKenna Merritt had the other decisive victory for the Eagles. Merritt moved to 4-1 on the season by defeating North Surry’s Molly Reeves 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 3 match.

North Surry players won the first set in the No. 2, No. 5 and No. 6 matches before their Golden Eagle opponents won the second and forced a tiebreaker.

Greyhound junior Katie Butler won the first set of the No. 2 singles match 6-4 over Ellen Bryant. Bryant responded with a win of the same score in the second set. The two were neck and neck even in the tiebreaker, with Bryant going on to win 11-9.

North Surry’s Jacey Ward won the first set of the No. 6 singles match 6-3 against Priscilla Gentry. Gentry fought back to win the second set 6-2 before taking the tiebreaker 10-2.

The all-freshman match of North’s Clara Burke and Central’s Madelyn Wilmoth featured two tiebreakers. Burke won the first set of the No. 5 singles match in a tiebreaker 7-5. Wilmoth tied things up with a 6-2 win in the second set, and won the third-set tiebreaker 10-7 to give the Eagles the singles sweep.

Carter and Bryant extended their win streak as a No. 1 doubles team by defeating Hege and Butler 8-3. Merritt and Robertson, who’ve teamed together three times this season, improved to 3-0 with an 8-0 win against Reeves and Carrigan Willard in No. 2 doubles.

North Surry’s lone win of the afternoon came in No. 3 doubles. Simmons and Burke defeated Wilmoth and Gentry 8-1.

North Surry (2-5) travels to North Wilkes (0-3) on Sept. 13. Surry Central travels to East Surry (3-3) the same day.